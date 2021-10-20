CJMC passes new resolution to create police oversight study group with some changes

After several months of behind-the-scenes discussions, the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council unanimously approved a new resolution Wednesday that reintroduces a group to study the feasibility of a police oversight board.

The resolution has changed slightly from what was originally brought to the La Crosse County Board back in July, where it was referred in order to get more support from law enforcement on next steps.

One of the biggest modifications is language that largely takes away statutory authority from the eventual oversight committee.

"Recommendations or direction from the committee shall not supersede any statutory or municipal authority granted for the management of any law enforcement agency and thus will be considered non-binding," the resolution states.

Supervisor Steve Doyle, who helped lead the closed-door discussions over the past few months, said that the language was added at the request of law enforcement.

This is a big change from what a group of officials originally recommended last spring, who said at the time that the police oversight board should have "teeth," that included possible subpoena and disciplinary power.

"We can't stress enough that this needs to be an oversight board rather than just an advisory committee," La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse said at the time.

Kruse described the new resolution as a compromise on Wednesday, saying it was a produce that not everyone loved but could live with.

This is the first step forward in several months for what has turned into a deeply bureaucratic process.

There have now been essentially four different groups that have either been in operation or have been proposed for the future.

This new committee would act as only a study group, whose members would look into the creation of a county-wide police oversight board. It would be the second group to study such a possibility, and would do more of the fine-tuning, such as evaluating the scope and fabric of the board.

This multi-step process was complicated even more when officials took a pause to form a sort-of work group that worked privately to try and bridge opposing sides together.

Doyle said that during those discussions, "everyone came into it with two things: One is with strong opinions. And secondly, with a desire to get to the next step, to reach a consensus on the wording of that resolution so that we can get to the real meat of the issue."

He said he believed this new resolution was "agreed upon by everyone that was part of that work group," which included law enforcement, officials and other stakeholders.

This new resolution also put new emphasis on the name and language used to describe both the study group and the possible police oversight group, adding exploring a name to the list of duties of the study committee.

"While the committee has been referred to as 'an independent police oversight committee' and 'civilian oversight board' and 'independent police advisory committee' the actual name, purpose and scope of any potential committee should be part of the issues to be studied," the resolution states.

In addition, the body the CJMC approved Wednesday was referred to as a "study committee" related to policing, rather than an "ad-hoc" committee, which essentially meant the group would be dissolved once its work was done.

The resolution will next go before the Judiciary & Law Committee in November, followed by the County Board later that month.

"I'm excited to get to this next step and I really want to thank everybody who helped us to get here going back months and months and months up until where we are right now," Doyle said. "It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and I think we're going to be proud of what the ultimate resolution of this is."

