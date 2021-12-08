Clean water question could appear on La Crosse County spring ballots

As La Crosse County voters head to the polls this spring for local elections, they may also be able to weigh-in on the state's responsibility towards clean water.

A new resolution, which was unanimously approved by the La Crosse County Executive Committee on Wednesday morning, would add an advisory referendum question on clean water to the April 5 ballot.

The question would read: "Shall the state of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?"

Voters would be able to answer yes or no to the question.

An advisory referendum is not binding, and is essentially a poll to gauge voters' thoughts on an issue or policy.

Officials said the question was timely for La Crosse, as it faces climate issues such as the PFAS crisis on French Island, ongoing flooding and more.

"I think given our PFAS situation I think it is particularly topical this time around," said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.

The referendum question stems from the "Clean Water Now" campaign, an initiative to urge policymakers to invest in protecting the state's water sources, beginning at a county level.

According to the campaign's website, the same referendum question appeared in Marquette, Portage and Wood Counties earlier this year and received between 73-76% approval from voters.

An explanation of the question and what a vote either in support or opposition of it would be published prior to the election.

The results of the referendum would then be sent to the office of Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Counties Association, all Wisconsin county boards and to local representatives of the State Legislature.

Adding the question would cost approximately $5,000, according to the resolution. That price includes preparing and appropriately noticing the referendum ballot.

The La Crosse County Board will take a vote at its meeting next Thursday to decide if the question will appear on the ballot or not.

