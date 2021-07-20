Commission approves $15.8 million Fourth Street affordable housing development

The new development will fit in between Jackson and Mississippi streets on the east side of Fourth Street, where the city has purchased a row of properties it plans to demolish. Cinnaire hopes to purchase the remaining properties on the lot for its development, but will redesign if not successful.

Cinnaire is partnering with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan in La Crosse for its wrap-around services for those transitioning from homelessness, and 17 apartments will be dedicated to those individuals. The services will also aim to aid veterans in the community.

In addition, 35 apartments will be for low to moderate income residents, and 13 for market rate. Rents will range from $358-1,300 in this project.

The design is still in early stages, but it initially calls for residential spaces facing Fourth Street with a 35-stall covered parking lot on the east side of the building. It will also use large windows and various textures to better blend in to the less dense residential neighborhood, and it includes an exercise and community room, and green space.

The company plans to meet with residents in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood to iron out the design details as it moves forward.