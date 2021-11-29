Commission OKs change to zoning law, paving way for Bethany Lutheran development

The La Crosse City Plan Commission gave its approval of changing a zoning ordinance on Monday, which was prompted by Bethany Lutheran Homes proposal to expand its campus.

The change in law would allow for one additional floor for properties in the city's R5-Multiple Dwelling Districts, which has been described as a compromise by some officials after pushback from neighbors, and as a way to fill a development gap around the city.

Bethany Lutheran originally requested a rezoning in order to build a four-story structure at 2575 7th Street South, since its current R5 zoning only allows for up to three-and-a-half stories. But, the next zoning category allows up to 10 stories, worrying several neighboring homeowners that a rezoning could open flood gates of high-rise developments.

But under this new change to zoning law — if approved by the full La Crosse Common Council — R5 properties could build up to four stories, allowing for this specific Bethany Lutheran proposal and some more flexibility for future developments around the city.

Neighbors have still shared their concerns, with some worried that there have been no assurances by Bethany Lutheran that they will not build multiple four-story buildings on their property, rather than just this one.

"We are concerned that Bethany Lutheran is using this current project and the proposed R5 zoning changes as a gateway, clearing the future development of the entire 18 acre campus," said neighbor John Von Ruden.

"A new redeveloped campus consisting of multiple four-story buildings and parking lots would be detrimental to the residential intent and character of the Green Island neighborhood, and negatively impact the value of our homes," he said.

Von Ruden asked the commission to include additional steps for future developments on the lot, and another neighbor requested more assurances for the homeowners.

"As taxpaying homeowners we are asking for some assurances or protection by the city that our neighborhood won't have a high-rise atmosphere due to this zoning change," said neighbor Susan Hengel, who referred to the ordinance change as the "Trost proposal," a nod to council member Jennifer Trost who has been working on the issue for months.

Neighbors said they have not received commitments from Bethany Lutheran that it was not its intent to build beyond this current request. But Von Ruden said it "should be easy" since the group has indicated much of its property is not able to be built on, a sentiment CEO Todd Wilson repeated on Monday.

"The change in the R5 zoning will meet our needs, and I believe it is good public policy that will serve the community at large and the city's desire to increase density," Wilson said.

City staff told commissioners that any additional buildings on the Bethany Lutheran property would go through the standard review and design process. They also stated that there is already a standard in place for how tall buildings can be when directly across from single family homes, but that it didn't currently apply to Bethany Lutheran because of how far back the structures were from the street.

In addition, the senior living facility has state limitations to how many beds it can house, another standard that would prevent new additions without further approval.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously on Monday to change the zoning law.

This change in zoning law essentially makes Bethany Lutheran's original request moot, and the commission voted to refer the request another month, allowing for it to return if the La Crosse Common Council does not approve the ordinance amendment next week.

Wilson said Bethany Lutheran would withdraw its application if the amendment was ultimately approved.

The project at Bethany's campus would specifically add 60 more units that will help space out 123 residents into individual bedrooms. It will be a skilled nursing home and will be built on to an existing building and enclosed in a courtyard.

The zoning change will go to the Judiciary & Administration Committee on Tuesday night for a vote, and finally the full Common Council next Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.