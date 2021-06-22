Committee approves development agreement for apartments at 7th & Jackson

A city of La Crosse committee approved a development agreement to construct a small apartment building at the vacant corner of 7th and Jackson streets.
The Community Development Committee approved the contract Tuesday night, making way for the four-unit project proposed after several attempts to develop the space, the former home of the Plaid Pantry convenience store.
The city has owned the property for several years and put it back on the market for sale last year after a proposal for an ethnic grocery store with upstairs housing fell through amid the pandemic. Officials at the time were excited about the prospect of a grocery store in the Poage-Powell-Hamilton and Washburn Neighborhoods, which are currently identified as food deserts, though affordable housing needs have also been pinpointed for the economically disadvantaged area.
Steve Schlicht, the owner of S&S Framing in La Crosse, estimates that the project will cost about $415,000 to construct, and hopes to have it ready for move-in next May if all goes to plan.
According to architectural renderings, the two-story building will include four, two-bedroom and two-bath units with ground-level patios, private entrances and in-unit laundry. Privacy fences are also included between patios, and a rain garden is proposed on the lot as well.
The site will also have eight off-street parking stalls and designated bicycle parking. The developer also has a landscaping plan.
The city received the proposal earlier this year, but requested an energy redesign, staff said, which Schlicht has made good on now, partnering with Wisconsin Focus on Energy to develop a new energy efficient design.
Pushing for this, staff said, will help the city establish energy standards for future multi-family projects.
"All in all it's helping us achieve our objectives in making the building more energy efficient and comfortable for the tenants," said Kevin Conroy with the city planning department.
City staff said that the rents of the property will still meet affordable standards outlined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, what they consider "naturally affordable." The range for expected rent was not immediately available.
The property will need to go through a rezoning, city staff said, and is still wrapping up its multi-family design review, but officials wanted to get the development agreement finalized in order to complete the sale.
If all is approved on the expected timeline, the developer hopes to break ground in August.