Committee approves development agreement for apartments at 7th & Jackson

A city of La Crosse committee approved a development agreement to construct a small apartment building at the vacant corner of 7th and Jackson streets.

The Community Development Committee approved the contract Tuesday night, making way for the four-unit project proposed after several attempts to develop the space, the former home of the Plaid Pantry convenience store.

The city has owned the property for several years and put it back on the market for sale last year after a proposal for an ethnic grocery store with upstairs housing fell through amid the pandemic. Officials at the time were excited about the prospect of a grocery store in the Poage-Powell-Hamilton and Washburn Neighborhoods, which are currently identified as food deserts, though affordable housing needs have also been pinpointed for the economically disadvantaged area.

Steve Schlicht, the owner of S&S Framing in La Crosse, estimates that the project will cost about $415,000 to construct, and hopes to have it ready for move-in next May if all goes to plan.