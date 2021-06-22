Committee approves development agreement for apartments at Seventh and Jackson

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site will also have eight off-street parking stalls and designated bicycle parking. The developer also has a landscaping plan.

The city received the proposal earlier this year, but requested an energy redesign, staff said, which Schlicht has made good on now, partnering with Wisconsin Focus on Energy to develop a new energy efficient design.

Pushing for this, staff said, will help the city establish energy standards for future multi-family projects.

"All in all it's helping us achieve our objectives in making the building more energy efficient and comfortable for the tenants," said Kevin Conroy with the city planning department.

City staff said that the rents of the property will still meet affordable standards outlined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, what they consider "naturally affordable." The range for expected rent was not immediately available.

The property will need to go through a rezoning, city staff said, and is still wrapping up its multi-family design review, but officials wanted to get the development agreement finalized in order to complete the sale.

If all is approved on the expected timeline, the developer hopes to break ground in August.

