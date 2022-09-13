Committee approves purchasing North Side building for affordable housing

La Crosse's Community Development Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the purchase of a North Side commercial building which will be repurposed to use as affordable housing.

The city wants to use up to $2.625 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to purchase the building, which is the former headquarters for Marine Credit Union located at 811 Monitor Street, just west of Menards.

"I'm thrilled," said council president Barb Janssen, who represents the district the building resides in. "I kept saying: 'This would be a great housing project, this would be a great housing project.' So I'm ecstatic that we're actually putting housing [there], and I hope we can make this work."

Council member Jennifer Trost said, "I think this is great."

"We need more housing and I really want to commend the city staff who have put this together," Trost said. "And I know that there will be issues in the neighborhood, but we all know the dire need for more housing here, and so I'm really excited about this."

The building is in good shape according to city officials, and the city hopes to contract with a developer who would renovate the building — not demolish it — into more than 30 affordable housing units. Officials on Tuesday said, though, that a developer may present different plans.

City officials said that the building would be targeted towards low-income renters, but depending on future funding sources that may vary.

Originally built in 1978, the 31,332 square-foot building is two stories high and sits on a 1.5 acre lot with 100 parking stalls on site. It was previously used by Gundersen Health Systems before Marine Credit Union.

Officials originally looked at the building as a possibility for bridge housing, or transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness, with the La Crosse County. But those plans eventually stalled and the city decided to move forward with an affordable housing project instead.

The property will need to be rezoned, and a resolution will go before the La Crosse Common Council in October now that the committee has approved it.

Officials used the large housing project currently in the works at the corner of 4th and Jackson Streets as an example of a similar project. There, the city purchased a series of dilapidated homes and demolished them, and then requested proposals from developers to create new housing opportunities.

The committee heard from one North Side resident during public comment on Tuesday, and council president Janssen was pleased to hear community members engaged with the issue so early on, saying that would continue throughout the process.

"The neighbors will be heard, they will be part of this process," Janssen said.

If all goes to plan, the city expects construction to begin on this project in the spring.