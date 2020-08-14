Committee asks La Crosse Mayor to try again with restructuring plans

In a lengthy debate Friday morning, La Crosse Common Council members picked over a new plan that would restructure several city departments and eliminate major staffing positions to address dollars lost because of the pandemic.
The plan, proposed by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, would merge five city departments into one single department, and eliminate two department head positions and several other staffing slots.
The city's elected officials mostly agreed that though cuts must be made in the coming months due to the city's gloomy financial status, the specific plans before them were not satisfactory.
"I believe you should take this back, put your thinking cap back on, put together a plan given our concerns here today and bring it back to the committee," council president Martin Gaul said to Kabat at an Executive Committee meeting Friday morning.
"We're not here to shoot you in the foot, we're here to help you get something done," Gaul said, who added he thought the mayor had his heart in the right place.
Council members who spoke out on Friday rang in unison that they were against the plans as presented, questioning how much money it would save, and worried it would overwork staff members who survive the cuts.
"I believe there are some very good ideas, concepts in this plan," said councilmember Barb Janssen.
"I need more data, I need to hear from department heads, staff. It's just really concerning to see some extremely skilled and experienced staff members to be on the chopping block," she added.
The plan would merge the parks and facilities department with the streets, utilities, engineering and the La Crosse Center all under an umbrella.
After the merger, the director positions for the La Crosse Center and the City Engineering and Public Works department would be eliminated, Kabat saying both current directors have plans to retire in 2021.
Several vacated positions would be eliminated, but others that are currently filled could be cut, including a sidewalk technician, a representative in the mayor's office and two positions in the city's planning department.
As the plan stands, the responsibilities of all positions dissolved would be shifted during the coming year to the remaining staff and department leaders, but some said things are already slipping through the cracks.
"We've got one guy who's taking care of probably literally hundreds of miles of sidewalks," Gaul said, referring to the sidewalk technician whose job would be eliminated under Kabat's plans.
Specifically, concern rang out over the mayor's proposal that current Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Jay Odegaard would oversee the new overarching department, many critical of his ability to run a wide range of unfamiliar operations.
"That person you're proposing has a degree in parks and recreation. Parks and recreation only," said councilmember Andrea Richmond. "It's a disappointment that this is even coming before us."
"Theoretically, we're spreading him so thin that not only might the operations of the departments coming under his umbrella suffer, but the parks department will suffer," Gaul said.
"You can only ask your guy to do so much," he added.
But the mayor stood behind his choice in Odegaard, commending his leadership in heading the city's emergency COVID-19 response, which was already a similar collaboration among departments.
"This new world that we're living in has forced us to do more of that collaboration, and do that sharing, and this really formalizes that," Kabat said.
No to La Crosse Center changes
Though city officials had broad concerns about the new plan, one sticking point for many was the elimination of the La Crosse Center director and roping the center under a city-run department.
"The La Crosse Center in no way, shape or form should be brought in under a city, internal umbrella to be managed," Gaul said.
Gaul said he would not support the plan if the changes to the La Crosse Center were included.
Others agreed that changing the leadership for the event center were unnecessary, especially given the extreme economic downturn its faced due to COVID-19 and the major $42 million renovations it's undergoing.
Why this, why now?
Aside from criticisms over the restructuring, elected officials were also disappointed about the process the proposal went through, some criticizing that the mayor should have had earlier discussions with staff and council before releasing it.
"I think, mayor, you're the leader of our city. That's your position. That's why you were elected. You are responsible for these positions and the jobs they are doing, and I think it's been handled pretty darn well up until now," Richmond said.
Specifically, council members were upset those whose jobs were in consideration to be cut weren't included in earlier conversations.
This includes the two department heads who Kabat said in his memo were both due to retire next year.
But council members noted in the meeting that their conversations with the two heads said otherwise, saying that this plan now pressures them to retire sooner than planned.
Neither the director of the La Crosse Center nor the engineering department responded to the Tribune's request to confirm their retirement plans.
Mayor Kabat defended his process, and said the proposal was simply the catalyst to begin the changes that most agree are needed in this moment.
"In my role as mayor, as the day-to-day CEO of the organization, know it better than you do. And so, I believe that this is the right way to do it," Kabat said.
"I appreciate the fact that people might be offended, or disappointed that this is being proposed," he continued. "But golly, this is really, again, what the mayor does, is the mayor looks at our organization, looks to improve it, looks for ways to make savings and suggest that to the council. And that's what we're doing."
"I guess I don't quite understand why this level of anger has to be always directed at these types of changes," Kabat said.
The Executive Committee will review a revised proposal at its next meeting on Sept. 7. Those plans will then go to the city council for action and eventually be added to the city's 2021 Operating Budget come November.
