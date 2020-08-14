Committee asks La Crosse Mayor to try again with restructuring plans

"That person you're proposing has a degree in parks and recreation. Parks and recreation only," said councilmember Andrea Richmond. "It's a disappointment that this is even coming before us."

"Theoretically, we're spreading him so thin that not only might the operations of the departments coming under his umbrella suffer, but the parks department will suffer," Gaul said.

"You can only ask your guy to do so much," he added.

But the mayor stood behind his choice in Odegaard, commending his leadership in heading the city's emergency COVID-19 response, which was already a similar collaboration among departments.

"This new world that we're living in has forced us to do more of that collaboration, and do that sharing, and this really formalizes that," Kabat said.

No to La Crosse Center changes

Though city officials had broad concerns about the new plan, one sticking point for many was the elimination of the La Crosse Center director and roping the center under a city-run department.

"The La Crosse Center in no way, shape or form should be brought in under a city, internal umbrella to be managed," Gaul said.