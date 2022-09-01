Committee sends $39 million project budget to La Crosse City Council for approval

The La Crosse Common Council will vote on a roughly $39 million project budget next week, which outlines spending for road construction, park improvements, a new fire station and more for next year.

The final details of the 2023 Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Budget were approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee Thursday night with a unanimous vote.

This budget is one of the smallest in recent years for La Crosse, but still accomplishes some major goals, including a new Fire Station No. 4 on the North Side for $4.425 million.

The CIP budget is just a small slice of the city's overall operating budget, and after it's approved next week by the city council it will be bundled into the bottom line that is adopted in November.

F&P made only a few changes to the budget on Thursday.

One of those changes was removing $150,000 to turn the tennis courts at Erickson Park into a parking lot, because staff has instead heard interest in turning that space into a skate park. That project will be brought back next year for the 2024 budget, after it's designed.

Funds to update the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan were also added to the budget.

This $120,000 project would go towards revising the city's 2012 plan, specifically updating designs based on new standards and best practices that have emerged in the last decade, adapting plans to new infrastructure projects happening in the city and figuring out how to finish previously uncompleted projects.

This item was originally slated to be completed in 2027, but will now be completed in 2023.

Other notable projects include the second phase of improvements to Kids Coulee Playground in Myrick Park, a new shelter for the Badger Hickey Park, renovations to the fifth floor of City Hall, and improvements to the city's police department facilities, specifically the locker room areas to create a more equitable space for female officers.

Movement on River Point District funding

The committee also approved additional funding for continued work on the second phase of River Point District, a mixed-use development just north of La Crosse.

Up to $12 million from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District 18 was approved to be directed to the project. TIFs are a designated zone that redirects taxes to be used on projects in that specific area.

The Redevelopment Authority, which oversees the River Point project, has already approved $3.89 million to begin funding phase two, and these funds will keep things moving along.

The property where River Point will soon occupy has already been raised and filled, and phase two has included infrastructure work, like adding utilities and changing streets to fit the new development.

This latest round of funding was referred from last month's city council cycle, but was approved by F&P on Thursday.

These items go to the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday for approval.