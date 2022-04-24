Community can participate in 'Forward La Crosse' campaign to update city's comprehensive plan

La Crosse residents can help the city craft its next comprehensive plan.

The city launched its new "Forward La Crosse" campaign earlier this month and is asking for the community's input on what's important to include in the plan.

The city is updating its last comprehensive plan, named "Confluence," which was officially adopted in 2022.

Comprehensive plans serve as a guide for communities on what is most important to them as they grow and develop their cities. In La Crosse, council members and leaders often point to the comprehensive plan when making decisions on things such as housing projects or new programs.

The Forward La Crosse campaign will specifically ask residents to weigh-in on housing, transportation, economic development, intergovernmental cooperation, land use, utilities, community facilities, agricultural, natural and cultural resources, and other issues and opportunities around the city, as well as how to implement the plan.

Residents can participate in four different ways.

There are two surveys available online. One asks residents to share about their life in La Crosse and what they want to see in the city in the future. The second has residents identify which principles the city should prioritize and use as a guide for the plan.

There is also an interactive map where residents can indicate their favorite spots in the city and the areas they think need improving. The map offers different "tags" so someone can indicate areas such as housing or recreation they want to highlight. The map also includes an overlay of the city's 13 aldermanic districts so residents can focus on their neighborhoods.

The fourth option is a voting game, where you can allocate up to five votes to areas you think the city should focus on, such as tourism, sustainability or historic preservation.

To participate, visit forwardlacrosse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.