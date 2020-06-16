Community to help name new Grandad Bluff trail system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of La Crosse is seeking to form a community-led committee to help name the new trail system that will traipse up the city's iconic Grandad Bluff.

The project has been controversial among some members of the community, and Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the city's partner for the new multi-use trail system, hopes the collaboration can help mend those ties.

"In order to better represent and include the broader La Crosse community on the project," ORA wrote in a request to establish the naming committee.

The proposed naming team would include seven community members, one member of the city's Board of Park Commissioners, and would be managed by a staff member of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The group would have a goal to name each trail and the project's final name by this fall, when construction is set to finish.