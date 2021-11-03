Compromise in Bethany Lutheran zoning gets renewed opposition from neighbors

A proposed compromise to a zoning request for Bethany Lutheran Homes is receiving renewed opposition from neighbors of the assisted living complex.

Neighbors spoke out against the new plan, which would amend the current zoning rules for the building instead of granting Bethany a rezoning, at Tuesday night's Judiciary & Administration Committee.

The compromise was introduced and a referral on the matter was approved by the La Crosse City Plan Commission on Monday, which at the time seemed to get the approval from most involved.

Bethany has requested a rezoning to build an expansion to its existing Eagle Crest South facility on Green Island. The new addition would be a four-story, 60-unit structure, but its current zoning only allows for up to three-and-a-half stories. The next zoning, however, could allow up to 10 stories on a building, causing some worries among neighbors.

Officials have proposed referring the zoning for a third time in order to get new legislation on the table that would instead amend the current zoning law, allowing for up to four stories or 55 feet in that specific zoning district. City leaders hoped it would be a compromise for this specific issue but also solve a gap in height flexibility of future developments around the city.

But on Tuesday, neighbors renewed their opposition, worried that Bethany might have plans to eventually build more than one building on the lot regardless of the new height limitations.

"We don't want to seem difficult and unappreciative, because we have made progress in this matter," said neighbor John Von Ruden, "but we still have concerns."

Neighbors asked city officials to include a limitation for the project to limit it to only a single, four-story building, and one questioned whether the designs for the development could be restarted to try and fit within the existing limitations of the current zoning.

Von Ruden called amending the zoning height "reasonable" as long as there were assurances or "protections" put in place, such as new language that more clearly lays out the vision of the property for the future.

"We want to give them the one four-story building they want — one four-story building, not a campus of four-story buildings," said neighbor Patrick Scheller.

"I am very concerned that the city is opening the door wide for this entire property to be developed into another Eagle Crest South with multiple, towering four-story buildings adjacent to a single family residential area," said neighbor Susan Hengel.

"This is why the neighbors keep emphasizing that this project be limited to one four-story building in the courtyard of the existing walls of the property," she said. "I feel the city is bending over backwards to accommodate this project, but still not fully seeing our view."

Bethany CEO Todd Wilson said that restarting the design of the expansion would be "duly unfair."

"The tone has obviously changed," Wilson said. "It seems to me that we keep going down this same road where we seemingly come to an agreement, only to fall back and take two or three or more steps back.

"There have been a lot of false statements made," Wilson said, saying Bethany Lutheran Homes has "worked in good faith" to explore different options with neighbors and the city.

"It meets our needs, I think it met the neighborhood needs — at least last night — but now tonight we come back with the idea that we should abandon that," he said.

City officials seemed keen on the idea that the new zoning change would help the city as a whole, not just Bethany Lutheran, with Mayor Mitch Reynolds saying that staff "wholeheartedly" agreed with the move.

Council member Jennifer Trost, who has been spearheading the compromise and represents the district, said the height amendment addressed a "weakness" in the city's zoning rules.

"I want to thank the neighbors for taking advantage of this public process. I mean, this is democracy right here in the room," Trost said. "And I do want to make sure that everyone understands that we're representing the districts, but we're also representing the city.

"My understanding is that the problems with this project by the neighbors were really more about the zoning rather than the project itself," Trost said, saying she expressed to neighbors that she "sympathized" with the concerns over a possible 10-story building under the proposed zoning.

"I entirely agree with that, and so I listened to those concerns and so my compromise was to come up with a solution that would work for the city as well as this particular project," Trost said.

"So when we're talking about who's listening to who, I represent both Bethany Lutheran, those residents, the caregivers of those residents, and I also represent the residents across the street," she said. "I'm putting this forward as a compromised solution."

The J&A Committee approved the referral, which would give officials another month and allow for the new zoning amendment to come through the council in December. The La Crosse Common Council will take a final vote on the referral next Thursday before it's final.

