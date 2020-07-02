Concerns mount over heavy city spending for 2021 projects amidst COVID-19 economic downfall

Gilliam noted that in purchasing new properties to make room for the new complex, the city would be paying for relocation expenses and including any residents that might become displaced in the conversations for the plans, and that more affordable housing is part of the overall development of the public safety center.

Some officials were also openly wary of the spending expectations due to current events.

"I'm concerned we're going to approve all this spending and we won't be able to get the work done," said council member Phil Ostrem, who was specifically concerned about the high price tag for street projects.

"We've had to adjust our Operating Budget for this year, and we're likely going to have to do it again next year," Ostrem added.

But others felt confident that the projects couldn't wait and that the money would be there, some pointing out that putting off street projects or failing buildings could be problematic.

And other officials noted that some community issues are handled by county officials and that not all funding perfectly translates from cause to cause.

"Even if we pull this money from the Capital Budget, I don't know if we can put it into the Operating Budget," council member Doug Happel said.