Concerns mount over heavy city spending for 2021 projects amidst COVID-19 economic downfall

As the city of La Crosse continues moving through the process to approve its 2021 Capital Improvement Projects budget, community members voiced concerns at a Thursday night committee meeting about the city's spending at a time of economic distress.
The Capital Improvement Project budget is just one piece of the city's overall budget, and is dedicated to funding projects around the city, such as road improvements, environmental studies, building upgrades and new developments.
The 2021 overall spending for projects is currently at more than $118,373,934 — officials reduced it slightly on Thursday from $119 million — though, still its biggest price tag for projects in recent years.
It comes as the city has slashed $4.42 million from its current 2020 budget in the wake of COVID-19, much of that from community resources like parks and libraries.
Many spoke against large updates heading for the city's public safety sectors for next year, specifically an approved plan to construct a roughly $36 million public safety center where existing fire station No. 1 currently resides at 5th Avenue and Market Street.
The complex is expected to house both fire and police officials and spaces for community members, and the concept was approved on Feb. 8, 2018, by the La Crosse Common Council, after a task force workshopped the idea in 2017.
But specific plans for the facility are not yet known and would need further approval from the council, and only $1 million is on the 2021 project budget to begin purchasing additional properties for the plan.
"I think that a strong public safety presence in that neighborhood is something that those people need and want and support," said Fire Chief Ken Gilliam, noting that the Washburn and Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhoods have a high poverty and crime rate.
"This initial $1 million is really seed money," he added.
Still, citizens are concerned that it's money that, during a pandemic, could be put to better use.
"Back in 2017 and 2018 when we were looking at this, there wasn't a pandemic," said La Crosse resident Alexandra Gonzalez on Thursday.
"We are in COVID times, a lot of people are facing eviction, foreclosure on their house, homelessness, joblessness, and we're not really seeing a budget that's reflecting those concerns," another member of the public, Katrina Sletten, said.
Gilliam noted that in purchasing new properties to make room for the new complex, the city would be paying for relocation expenses and including any residents that might become displaced in the conversations for the plans, and that more affordable housing is part of the overall development of the public safety center.
Some officials were also openly wary of the spending expectations due to current events.
"I'm concerned we're going to approve all this spending and we won't be able to get the work done," said council member Phil Ostrem, who was specifically concerned about the high price tag for street projects.
"We've had to adjust our Operating Budget for this year, and we're likely going to have to do it again next year," Ostrem added.
But others felt confident that the projects couldn't wait and that the money would be there, some pointing out that putting off street projects or failing buildings could be problematic.
And other officials noted that some community issues are handled by county officials and that not all funding perfectly translates from cause to cause.
"Even if we pull this money from the Capital Budget, I don't know if we can put it into the Operating Budget," council member Doug Happel said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat reassured those who were concerned that changes could be made down the line and that they don't make room for surprises when crafting the budget.
"I think we've got enough time to make adjustments if the Operating Budget is going to be even worse than we expect," Kabat said, "We don't typically borrow those moneys unless we're sure that those projects are going to happen."
The Finance and Personnel Committee approved the budget with several amendments that knocked roughly $900,000 off the total amount, including reducing the spending toward the new fire station No. 4 on the North Side.
The CIP budget will go to La Crosse Common Council on July 9 for final approval. The process to complete the 2021 overall budget will also begin later this month, though it's not expected to be final until the fall.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.