Congressional race will give Dem voters a choice: Moderate or progressive?

The last time Kind faced a Democratic opponent was in 2016, where he won the nomination with more than 80% of the vote, against a progressive candidate.

With more than two decades in office, some of Kind’s challengers have taken to calling him a career politician.

“Change just for the sake of change can lead to a worse place,” Kind said of the major turnovers in D.C., which he said are causing a partisan gridlock with “my way or no way attitudes.”

“I ask people to judge me on my record and my performance,” said Kind, who said that his greatest accomplishment is his ability to reach across the aisle.

For Neumann, it’s less about shaking up a long-held seat and more about offering a different perspective.

“I feel like, when we go to the polls, voters should have a choice. So I intend to offer that,” Neumann said. “I think there are distinctions between me and Mr. Kind that allow people to have a choice.”

Here’s where both candidates stand on the issues:

Farming crisis