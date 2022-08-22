Conservative law group threatens lawsuit if city of La Crosse finalizes conversion therapy ban

A conservative law group is threatening a lawsuit against the city of La Crosse if it finalizes its ban on conversion therapy, according to a letter that was shared with the Tribune.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, sent a letter to the La Crosse Common Council on Wednesday, claiming its ban on conversion therapy is unconstitutional and illegal.

"If it receives definitive approval in its present form or a substantial equivalent, the city can expect a lawsuit," the letter reads.

The city council previously approved the ban in June, but last month it was brought back to the drawing board in an attempt to strengthen the language of the ordinance from potential lawsuits.

The Tribune reached out to Mayor Mitch Reynolds and city council leadership for their response to the letter, but did not receive immediate responses.

The ban would make it illegal to perform conversion therapy on minors in the city of La Crosse. The ban is currently on pause while the city reworks the language.

Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that attempts to try and change a person's sexual identity or gender orientation, and has been shown to be harmful to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.