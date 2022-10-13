Conservative law group WILL sues City of La Crosse for conversion therapy ban

The conservative law group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has made good on its promise and is suing the city of La Crosse for banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ minors.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday morning, WILL claims the city’s ban is unlawful and unconstitutional, arguing it violates the First Amendment and 14th Amendment by infringing on the right to free speech and religion. WILL also claims it’s not in the city’s authority to regulate.

The La Crosse Common Council passed the ban last month, which prohibits medical or psychological professionals from performing conversion therapy — a widely discredited and harmful practice that tries to forcibly change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — on anyone under the age of 18.

Thirteen other Wisconsin cities have conversion therapy bans in place: Appleton, Cudahy, Eau Claire, Glendale, Madison, West Allis, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Shorewood, Superior, Kenosha and Sun Prairie. Only La Crosse has been sued.

“The City of La Crosse is under the mistaken impression that it can simply punish citizens who dare to voice officially disfavored viewpoints on public issues of critical importance,” Anthony LoCoco, WILL deputy counsel, said in a statement. “The First Amendment prohibits exactly this kind of big-government bullying. Attempts to falsely paint as hateful those who share good-faith disagreements on matters going to the core of what it means to be human won’t salvage the City’s position.”

WILL’s lawsuit is on behalf of Joy Buchman, a licensed mental health professional and owner of Kinsman Redeemer Christian Counseling Center, LLC in La Crosse. It was filed in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Wisconsin.

“My mission as a counselor is to provide healing and guidance to anyone who comes to me for help,” Buchman said in a statement. “Government officials should not be allowed to police the private conversations I have with clients in need and then punish me for saying something they don’t like.”

Leading up to the city council meeting, WILL sent two letters threatening to sue the city if the ban was adopted.

The city had revised the ban from an earlier one passed in June to make it stronger against any potential litigation.

The likelihood that the city’s ban on conversion therapy would end up in court was a sticking point for some city council members when it came time to vote.

The city has not yet responded to a request for a comment.