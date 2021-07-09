Construction season: A roundup & interactive map of road projects in La Crosse area

A series of chip seal work in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Holy Trinity-Longfellow Neighborhoods will also take place between July 7-14, briefly prohibiting parking in some places.

Other smaller projects will be undertaken throughout the city this summer — though only a handful of been started — including a new pedestrian and bike flashing light beacons on West Avenue, and an update to the pedestrian crossing near Pettibone Park.

The DOT is also beginning work on U.S. HWY 14 heading toward Coon Valley. The project will resurface the road between Brickyard Lane and County Road M. The road will remain open and traffic will be controlled with a flagging operation; construction is expected to be completed in August.

State HWY 16 near the Valley View Mall will also be under construction soon as the DOT looks to improve the safety of a number of traffic light-controlled intersections between Braund Street and County Road OS.

This project will only see partial lane closures at night, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. This project is expected to be complete in September.