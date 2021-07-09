Construction season: A roundup & interactive map of road projects in La Crosse area

It's officially construction season in Wisconsin, and there are a number of major state, county and local roadwork projects slated for this summer.
One of the biggest projects is the $3.3 million reconstruction of Jackson Street in La Crosse, or State HWY 33. It's a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Project and started last month.
It will specifically repave the small segment between 3rd and 4th streets. From 4th to 23rd streets will then be resurfaced, and upgrades to curbs, gutters, sidewalks, signage and more are included.
The project will be completed in stages, as will any closures it causes, and crews will work their way from west to east until completed by Oct. 22.
The main thoroughfare isn't the only one getting a facelift in the city this summer. An east segment of Main Street is having utility work and road reconstruction through September, and Gillette Street between Rose and George streets is having paving, lighting and utility work done through Aug. 27.
A series of chip seal work in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Holy Trinity-Longfellow Neighborhoods will also take place between July 7-14, briefly prohibiting parking in some places.
Other smaller projects will be undertaken throughout the city this summer — though only a handful of been started — including a new pedestrian and bike flashing light beacons on West Avenue, and an update to the pedestrian crossing near Pettibone Park.
The DOT is also beginning work on U.S. HWY 14 heading toward Coon Valley. The project will resurface the road between Brickyard Lane and County Road M. The road will remain open and traffic will be controlled with a flagging operation; construction is expected to be completed in August.
State HWY 16 near the Valley View Mall will also be under construction soon as the DOT looks to improve the safety of a number of traffic light-controlled intersections between Braund Street and County Road OS.
This project will only see partial lane closures at night, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. This project is expected to be complete in September.
La Crosse County will replace a bridge crossing Halfway Creek along County Road M in the town of Onalaska this summer. The bridge will be completely closed during the replacement, which begins July 12, and traffic will be detoured to nearby County Road W until completed in early September.
Also included on the county's construction docket is construction to Commercial Street in Bangor, a project that is already underway and won't be done until November, as well as work to Sand Lake Road and County Road YY.
More information on the many projects happening to La Crosse roadways this summer will be reported when more details are made available, including an updated online map that can be found at LaCrosseTribune.com.
For more details on state projects visit Projects.511wi.gov.
For more details on county projects visit LaCrosseCounty.org/highway/seasonal-road-work.
For more details on city projects visit CityOfLaCrosse.org/your-government/departments/engineering/construction-projects.