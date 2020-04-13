Contested local races on the ballot in La Crosse County
From the By the numbers: Results from the April 7 election series
Candidate Votes
Onalaska mayor
Kim Smith 2,887
Terry Bauer 1,945
County board
District 1
Andrea Richmond 602
Write-in 144
District 2
Ralph Geary 316
Coey Oliver 314
District 3
Barb Janssen 400
Write-in 58
District 7
Gary Padesky 623
Sharon Hampson 514
District 9
Dawn Wacek 362
Jerome Gundersen Jr. 218
District 15
Monica Kruse 768
Heidi Worminghaus 183
District 16
Dan Ferries 499
Eric Wojta 459
District 17
Jack Pogreba 507
Douglas Howard 361
District 24
Kevin Hoyer 706
Michael White 394
District 25
David Hundt 535
Kevin Hennessey 485
Onalaska City Council District 1
Jim Olson 840
Thomas M. Harmon 558
Onalaska City Council District 3
Kim Smith 776
Jack Pogreba 749
West Salem School District
Erik Peterson 1,544
Catherine Griffin 1,359
Thomas Helgeson 1,062
Top two candidates seated
Bangor School District
Jacquelyn Lyga 489
Douglas Servais 482
Onalaska Town Board
Dave Balduzzi 1,076
Tim Reagles 377
Holland Town Board
Ben Filter 510
Robert Stupi 475
Town of Medary referendums
Should town clerk be appointed?
Yes 312
No 204
Should town treasurer be appointed?
Yes 317
No 200
