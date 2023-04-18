A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the West Salem Public Library, 702 Industrial Drive.
The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. Constitution and trigger a convention of the states that would:
- Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
- Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
- Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
For more information, call Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094 or visit www.conventionofstates.com.