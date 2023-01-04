County administrator position down to one, Klekamp invited for second interview with full board

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors’ executive committee has narrowed down to a final candidate for the vacant position of County Administrator.

Jane Klekamp, currently serving as interim administrator, has been invited by the executive committee to a second round interview with the full county board. This motion passed the executive committee unanimously on Wednesday, but not without a lengthy, private discussion.

The second interview will take place at the county board planning meeting on January 9. All supervisors will be able to ask Klekamp questions.

The executive committee could have voted to appoint Klekamp to the position. County Board Chair Monica Kruse said this would have been the more straightforward process, but she is comfortable with the executive committee’s decision.

“We want to make sure everyone is informed and comfortable with the decision,” Kruse said about the decision to hold a second interview with Klekamp.

Three candidates were interviewed by the executive committee for the position on December 14. After the interviews concluded, the committee held a closed session and voted 8-1 in support of Klekamp. Then, the committee brought its nomination to the full board for another closed discussion on Dec. 15.

Kruse began the executive committee meeting with an apology.

“I want to apologize for allowing our previous conversation at the last county board meeting to get off track and to get off into the weeds and go somewhere where we did not intend to go,” Kruse said, referring to the closed session conversation on Dec. 15. “I take responsibility for allowing a small minority of county board supervisors who in some instances weren't even part of the interview team.

“The executive committee was charged with interviewing the candidates, choosing the best candidate on the basis of agreed upon criteria and bringing our choice to the full county board to be voted up or down,” Kruse continued. “It was and continues to be disingenuous to second guess, question and criticize that process after the fact.

“An observation that was shared with me by several county board supervisors concerned the inappropriate and disrespectful comments by a number of supervisors, directed at our staff, at candidates, at fellow supervisors and at the selection process,” Kruse said.

“Most egregious to me was the repeated suggestion that our chosen candidate was financially inexperienced and incompetent after she had just delivered what was arguably the strongest budget that this county has seen in at least a decade. She drafted this budget, while doing the job of two people. These disparaging comments were insulting and condescending,” Kruse concluded.

