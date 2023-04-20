La Crosse County accepted grant money from the state to support the sheriff’s department and those struggling with opioid abuse.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the grants Tuesday.

The first grant is a one-year grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to cover the room and board costs for people with opioid use disorder who are also Medicaid recipients. The $57,379 grant was unanimously approved by the board.

This is the second time the county has received this grant. Last year, the county got $65,000 from the department and was able to help 32 people with treatment facility room and board costs.

Anneliese Skoda, a substance abuse counselor at the county, said counselors in the community are aware of the grant money and refer patients to the program.

Other recipients of the funding might already be working with county counselors and are recommended through that avenue. Potential recipients are then assessed to determine the level of care needed.

The county has contracts with seven residential substance abuse facilities around the state, one of which is located in La Crosse County.

“We’re really fortunate that we have funding coming in to make sure that people aren’t experiencing these barriers to treatment that they need,” Skoda said. “We are happy to see additional funds coming into our community.”

The state’s health services department is using $2.5 million from Wisconsin’s share of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement funds to cover the room and board costs.

Since 2021, Wisconsin Medicaid has offered residential substance abuse benefits, but it excludes the cost of room and board. The grant money is intended to alleviate that gap.

The sheriff’s department will receive $82,000 from the Safe Communities grant offered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, which was unanimously supported by the board.

The funds are allocated to purchase up to 14 new mobile audio video systems and other equipment for squad cars.

The new mobile audio video systems will be in sync with the worn body cameras, which “will help to alleviate any error in non-activation during an emergency situation,” the resolution to accept the grant stated.

The board also approved a resolution that will allow the county to install solar panels on seven buildings, which make up over 70% of the county’s energy use.

The project with Solar Connection will cost $1.2 million from the general fund balance.

Initially, the county planned to use American Rescue Plan Act funding for the solar installation, however using federal funding would disqualify the county from the federal tax credit for solar.

An energy grant and the tax credit helped bring the project costs down by about $600,000.

Panels will be installed on the Law Enforcement Center, Health and Human Services building, Lakeview Health Center, Goose Island Campground, the administrative building, the solid waste department and the Highway Shop in West Salem.