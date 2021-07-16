County Board sends exploratory group on police oversight back to committee to garner more support

"I think this can be successful," Doyle said. "But if you have one side saying, 'This is backed against us. This is people who are out to get us.' Again, rightly or wrongly, if that's their perception, this committee will fail. And I don't want that to happen."

There was a mix of response from the rest of the board, with some approving of the idea and many who thought that the work had already been done.

"I feel that sending this back is just taking a step backwards when so much of the work has already been done," said supervisor Peg Isola

"To me, the formation of this committee, thrashing out the details [with law enforcement] is a way to start this process. I don't want law enforcement to feel attacked, I don't want them to feel disenfranchised in this whole situation, but I do think we have to start," Isola said.

"The committee that worked on it for a year, they worked really hard," said supervisor Tina Tryggestad.