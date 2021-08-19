County Board votes down additional $500k for dredging on Lake Neshonoc

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some supervisors questioned whether the money could be better spent on other issues in the community such as the PFAS crisis or homelessness.

"I cannot in good conscience say that we should do this when we have how many people on French Island who have no water to drink that is not safe," said supervisor Pam Viner.

Others wondered if it could be used to fund more upland conservation practices that prevented the need for methods such as dredging, and some questioned if creating a better boat landing for homeowners on the lake was an ulterior motive to the extra funding.

Still, several supervisors thought the cost savings were too good to pass on.

"I know there are other aspects we could spend the money on," said supervisor Jack Pogreba. "But right now we have a situation where the value of our dollar is going to be extended."

The contractor currently working on dredging the lake offered to complete the extra work at a rate of $5.30 per cubic yard since the equipment would already be in place