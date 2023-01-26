County, community partners work together to provide winter shelter for homeless families

Since November, La Crosse County, in collaboration with various community partners, has been able to help 45 families experiencing homelessness secure temporary shelter for the winter.

All totalled, there have been 74 children and 51 adults who were helped.

In October, the County Board of Supervisors voted to reallocate approximately $168,000 to be used for short-term hotel vouchers for families experiencing homelessness. The funds were previously dedicated to homeless prevention services.

The county board resolution was designed to help children experiencing homelessness.

But the work to house these families for the cold months has truly been a community effort. The “Family Shelter Team” is made up of individuals from the county, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, the School District of La Crosse, YMCA, the REACH Center and La Crosse Area Family Collaborative in order to best serve the needs of the families.

Through community partners and the 2-1-1 line, the Family Shelter Team spread word that for two hours on Tuesdays and Fridays, families experiencing homelessness could show up to the REACH Center for a needs assessment. The team set up shop in November and will continue providing the service through April.

Isaac Hoffman, supervisor at La Crosse County Human Services, said that 69 families have come to the REACH Center since the service started. Each family goes through an intake process with the Family Shelter Team, then the team does a needs assessment and discusses a plan with the family.

Of those 69 families, 65% were determined to need emergency winter shelter in the form of motel vouchers. Families have been staying at motels across the county.

Vouchers were funded either through Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) or county funds dedicated to short-term housing for homeless families, depending on if a family had already utilized their eligible WERA dollars.

Locally, WERA is distributed through Couleecap – having them present during the intake and needs assessment was critical so the team could identify what type of assistance the family qualified for.

Some families have already moved out of their motel and transitioned to permanent housing, Hoffman said.

The other 24 families were diverted to other resources in the community or chose to remain in their living situation. Hoffman said that sometimes homeless individuals would come to the REACH Center seeking services and would also be connected with resources.

The families who got set up with a motel voucher were also paired with a case manager. Hoffman said that having a multi-organizational approach in the intake process was instrumental in helping assign case workers.

Each organization could check their database to see if a family was already working with a case manager from that organization. If they did, families continued their work with the same social worker. For families who didn’t have previous contact with someone, they were assigned a case manager from one of the Family Shelter Team organizations.

“This community really came together, collectively, and the process that's been put in place has been something to celebrate in terms of really learning some things about how to do this better,” Hoffman said about the collaboration work.

A small hiccup arose when the state’s Department of Administration announced that WERA would no longer be accepting new applications after January 31.

For new intakes, Hoffman said, they will likely be using the county funds for short-term housing, unless the family is already in the WERA system.

