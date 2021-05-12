County court officials saw less crime amid pandemic, 'keeping eye' on racial justice issues

Officials with La Crosse County courts told county leaders that they have seen fewer criminal incidents during the pandemic, and they are monitoring the ongoing changes and issues in the criminal justice system.
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp and Clerk of Courts Pam Radtke both gave annual reports Tuesday to the La Crosse County Judiciary and Law Committee, reflecting on the past year's challenges and developments.
Both reported that overall crime that filtered through the county court system was down, largely because of the pandemic's impact but also because of new initiatives at the county.
Specifically, incidents referred to the DA's office were down nearly 10% in 2020, Skemp said, with 3,929 incidents in 2019 to 3,764 in 2020.
Criminal case filings saw a "pretty significant decrease," Skemp said, from around 2,800 in 2019 to 2,455 in 2020.
Skemp said this is partially because of the increasing use of precharge diversion initiatives, where alleged offenders are given opportunities to participate in programs in lieu of charges, as well as being more "mindful" while prosecuting.
Radtke seconded that her office saw a lighter caseload in the last year. Some of this was due to the eviction moratorium, she said, but also because people were staying home, meaning there was less crime and citations.
Going forward, the court system is preparing to manage the trial backlogs experienced during the pandemic, as the county has not held a jury trial in a little over a year — which has saved the county some dollars, Radtke noted.
Radtke said the courts are planning to hold the first jury trial later this month. The first was originally set for May 17, but that the case has since folded, and officials now anticipate to host the first jury trial since the pandemic on May 24.
Skemp also reflected on the changes happening in the criminal justice system, including more light drawn on racial inequities and the increasing use of digital media during criminal incidents and court proceedings.
In recent years the county has hired on a digital media clerk, who obtains digital files from law enforcement and other parties on the request of attorneys and defendants, but as the "digital media burden" increases — more body cameras on police, surveillance in neighborhoods and civilians with cameras — more help might be needed.
"It's a very time-consuming project. It takes a lot of bandwidth, it takes specialized equipment, and it's really more than that one person," Skemp said. The county may be looking to add another position to assist with these requests in the near future.
Skemp also said that as of now, the DA's office is monitoring the racial inequities in the criminal justice system being called out across the country.
"I think from our office's standpoint right now, we're keeping an eye on those issues," Skemp said. "We want to keep the lines of communication open both with the public and with law enforcement, and we certainly want to improve the systemic impacts, or the inequities that may exist. So we're continuing to keep an eye on that.
"But we don't have anything specific in our office," she said. "It's more with the Criminal Justice Management Council."
District Attorney Tim Gruenke currently serves on the CJMC, an advisory group to the La Crosse County Board and other groups on criminal justice matters, where Skemp said the most work is being directly done.
Commissioner and supervisor Vicki Burke complimented the DA's team on its work so far, calling them "fundamentally fair."
"We really do strive to be fair and achieve very high standards. I think Tim really sets a good bar in that we all meet that," Skemp said in response.