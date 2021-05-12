County court officials saw less crime amid pandemic, 'keeping eye' on racial justice issues

Going forward, the court system is preparing to manage the trial backlogs experienced during the pandemic, as the county has not held a jury trial in a little over a year — which has saved the county some dollars, Radtke noted.

Radtke said the courts are planning to hold the first jury trial later this month. The first was originally set for May 17, but that the case has since folded, and officials now anticipate to host the first jury trial since the pandemic on May 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skemp also reflected on the changes happening in the criminal justice system, including more light drawn on racial inequities and the increasing use of digital media during criminal incidents and court proceedings.

In recent years the county has hired on a digital media clerk, who obtains digital files from law enforcement and other parties on the request of attorneys and defendants, but as the "digital media burden" increases — more body cameras on police, surveillance in neighborhoods and civilians with cameras — more help might be needed.

"It's a very time-consuming project. It takes a lot of bandwidth, it takes specialized equipment, and it's really more than that one person," Skemp said. The county may be looking to add another position to assist with these requests in the near future.