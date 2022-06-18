County invests $2 million of ARPA funds into housing revitalization, pauses on solar and geothermal

La Crosse County is expanding one of its grant programs that helps flip housing stock in the community.

On Thursday, the La Crosse County Board approved investing $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act into the Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition & Demolition Grant Program.

The grant program aims to demolish and replace dilapidated housing, and while it has been primarily targeted to city of La Crosse neighborhoods, this new funding will help open the program for the entire county.

So far, the county has allocated just under $1.3 million to 30 different projects through the program, developing at least 263 new housing units, according to community development specialist Brian Fukuda.

This has developed over $30 million in property value in La Crosse, though that number is a bit skewed because of a grant to the massive new housing project at the Trane Plant 6 site.

"The project outcome has been pretty spectacular," Fukuda said.

Currently there is only about $145,000 left in the program's fund.

Previously, the funds for the grant program have come from excess sales tax and from a sale to the city of La Crosse for an industrial property. Using the ARPA funds will continue to keep the program funded without it being added to the budget.

Solar and geothermal plans

The county has hit pause on plans to use other ARPA funds to install solar and geothermal technology while officials reevaluate.

Last week, plans were presented to use $1.5 million from the federal COVID relief funds to instal solar panels on a number of county facilities and geothermal energy at the Hillview Health Care Center, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Interim county administrator Jane Klekamp said since unveiling the plans, the county's design consultant has provided more information, requiring staff to take another look.

"We just realized that we got more information and the resolution isn't going to be super helpful and it's not current with what we know," Klekamp said.

The board voted to send the resolution back to the Executive Committee where it can be worked on again.

This doesn't squash the plans, and officials will bring it back when any revisions are made or additional information added.

"You will see this again soon," board chair Monica Kruse said.

