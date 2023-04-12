The La Crosse County Executive Committee approved a resolution Wednesday to install solar panels on seven county buildings.

This is the penultimate step to transition the county to utilizing carbon-free energy sources. The resolution will go to the full county board for approval Tuesday, April 18.

The solar project will cost $1.2 million from the county’s general fund balance. An energy grant and tax credit helped bring the project costs down by about $600,000.

Initially, the county was planning to use American Rescue Plan Act funding for the solar installation, however using federal funding would disqualify the county from the federal tax credit for solar.

Solar panels will be installed on seven county buildings: the Law Enforcement Center, Health and Human Services building, Lakeview Health Center, Goose Island Campground, the administrative building, the solid waste department and the Highway Shop in West Salem.

All totaled, these buildings make up 73% of the county’s energy usage.

The county received four bids for the solar project. Staff is recommending a bid from Solar Connection, a company with 12 years of solar installation experience.

Solar Connection’s photovoltaic solar systems are guaranteed to produce solar energy for 25 years, but have an overall lifetime of 30 to 40 years.

Transitioning to solar energy is consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan goals of sustainability and being carbon neutral by 2050.

In a county wide survey on community values, sustainability was the top core value of residents.