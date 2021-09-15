County supervisors question COVID-19 response as pandemic still rages

La Crosse County Health Department director Audra Martine told the board at a planning meeting Monday night that it had been advising organizers to cancel events since early August, which surprised several supervisors.

"I'm kind of concerned about how this is kind of being decimated, and is there enough publicity about this? Should there be more?" said supervisor Peg Isola. "It's just concerning that you know, you've been telling people to cancel events."

Martine told the board that events are among the top places where community spread is happening in La Crosse County, and that it has encouraged, but not enforced, cancellations at this point.

"For the last several weeks our recommendation has been to cancel if you can," Martine said. If event organizers are "unable to cancel or unwilling to cancel," she said, the department instead encourages mitigation such as vaccine proof, or proof of a negative test, as well as masking and distancing.

"I think sometimes people think, 'I'm safe because I'm only trying one thing. I only go to one place, it's my place where I go to be comfortable and feel like my life kind of came back.' Many of these things or those types of events," Martine said, "unfortunately we're seeing a lot of cases come from them."