Crews begin removing controversial Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park after 60 years

"I think in the end," Odegaard said, "there's a lot of contentious feelings with this statue. And I think something that really needs some clarification, is that the city isn't in the business in trying to determine what art is good or bad."

In the conversations leading up to its removal, officials also indicated they hoped to replace the statue with something more representative of La Crosse's Indigenous communities.

But given budget constraints and logistical restraints, like developing in flood plains that weren't there when the Hiawatha statue was erected in the 1960s, it's unclear what that replacement could be or when it can be expected.

"Will something go there? I don't know," Odegaard said. "The last thing I think we should try to do is jump into any kind of rush to replace it."

The city's Board of Park Commissioners will approve an art agreement form for the spot later this month, that will outline specific details that need to be answered before a replacement could be approved.

"When a lot of these statues and artwork are going into place, the hard questions sometimes aren't answered," Odegaard said, like utilities, maintenance and the artworks lifespan.