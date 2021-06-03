DA: 16 La Crosse voters did not commit fraud using post office as address

Gruenke's office was notified by the city clerk's office in late December of the possible cases and investigated in January when they decided not to prosecute.

The DA's office attempted to contact the 16 individuals to verify what had happened. Gruenke said it was clear early on that there was no wrongdoing, as most had used the same address to register to vote and had used bank statements or a valid Wisconsin driver's license to register, and that they had real addresses that could be verified, too, in La Crosse.

"It wasn't very difficult, even if you looked at the spreadsheet it did not look like fraud," he said. "It didn't take long to figure out what was happening."

"Given the fact that all these people registered properly, didn't have doctored documents," Gruenke said, no fraud seemed evident. He also noted that because it was a general election, matching voters to a specific municipal voting ward wasn't as important, either.

After an election with widespread, unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud, Gruenke said this process should demonstrate that officials are looking thoroughly.