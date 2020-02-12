Dan Kapanke to again challenge Jennifer Shilling for Senate seat

Former state Sen. Dan Kapanke will try once again to win back his former state Senate seat in Wisconsin’s 32nd District.

Kapanke, a Republican who was first elected to Senate in 2004, launched his campaign Wednesday morning, taking on Jennifer Shilling, the Democratic Senate minority leader.

“I love a campaign and I love to serve the people,” said Kapanke, “and this is an opportunity to do that.”

The two have battled for the seat twice before.

Most recently, Kapanke ran against Shilling in 2016, a tight race that Shilling won by just 56 votes.

Kapanke and Shilling first met during his recall election in 2011, when he and five other GOP senators faced backlash for supporting the controversial Act 10 legislation, which stripped collective bargaining rights from most Wisconsin public employees.

“I think that people in Wisconsin saw that the reforms ... worked,” Kapanke said of Act 10 and the legislature that cost him his seat. “I’m excited to again be part of that and continue.”