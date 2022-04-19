Decision on child care program between La Crosse county, schools postponed until summer

A proposal to form a neighborhood child care program with the School District of La Crosse using federal COVID-19 relief funds won't be voted on by the La Crosse County Board now until June to allow for more review.

The board voted Tuesday night to postpone the vote until June 16, giving them two months to work on the issue that has drawn pushback from some in the child care sector and community.

The proposal, which was officially pitched to the board last week by superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel, would use about $711,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to install two child care centers with the school district that would aim to serve staff members and impoverished families.

In addition to a desire to catch new board members up to speed on the ARPA process and projects which they have newly inherited, supervisors cited concern they received from existing child care providers in the community about the proposal.

"We need to look at a better way of coming up with a solution for the children of our county and our parents of our county. By just moving this resolution to the next, we are not taking care of the businesses that do take care of our children today," supervisor Jack Pogreba said.

While a large group of community members attended Tuesday's meeting they weren't allowed to speak per meeting rules.

Some supervisors shared anecdotes from constituents and child care providers they've spoken to in the last week, many of them struggling to fill capacity and hire employees because of wage competition, and some are no longer making a profit, but essentially acting as a "service" to families. Others were worried that the school district's child care program would steal employees from existing daycares.

"They have some darn good ideas," supervisor David Hundt said of the individuals he's heard from. "I think the whole board ought to have an opportunity to listen to these girls ... Let's set up a meeting and let these girls give us their spiel, because it's pretty good."

Several supervisors appeared to disagree with Hundt's use of the word "girls" to describe the child care workers.

Supervisor Dan Ferries suggested using ARPA funds to support established businesses so they could increase salaries and attract more employees.

The county board has gone through a lengthy process to navigate how it would spend its roughly $23 million in ARPA funding. The board initially voted several times to narrow down its top priorities for the money, task forces were then formed and spent several months on brainstorming projects. The board then voted earlier this year on eight broad spending categories and is now going through the process of spending the money on actualized projects.

This project with the school district would still leave about $2.6 million left to be used on other child care projects.

Supervisor Randy Erickson argued against postponing the vote, saying there was already enough consideration on the project, and chair Monica Kruse said the project was "vetted" many times.

"I would argue that a lot of thought has been put into this already," Erickson said. He was the only supervisor to

Supervisors largely agreed that more time was needed and that child care was a complex and necessary issue to tackle. Supervisor and state Rep. Steve Doyle said that child care is the "number one ciris" in the state.

"Frankly, there is not enough money to solve this problem. That entire $23 million is not going to solve this problem," county administrator Steve O'Malley said.

Between now and the June meeting, supervisors will meet for its "advance" meeting, which is essentially a retreat for the board to become more acclimated with each other and the processes. Officials are hopeful this venue can help new members learn more about the ARPA process and its projects and ideas can be shared.

Several officials urged that more public engagement happen in the meantime on the issue, and there were suggestions to hold a special meeting between county officials and leaders in the child care industry, as well as supporters of the school district's child care proposal.

The school district said it was hopeful to launch this child care program by the beginning of the next school year, and county officials indicated this postponement shouldn't hurt that timeline.

In addition to the school board project, the board also postponed spending ARPA dollars to boost its Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition and Demolition Program until June, for the same reasons to allow new supervisors to learn about the projects and process more.

