Decision on Grandad Bluff trail civil suit postponed 2 weeks, hearing scheduled for June 5

But the city's attorney indicated this was a flaw with the petitioner's argument, because the construction of the project was contracted through ORA, who is currently not part of the lawsuit.

"Up until today, we did not hear this argument, we did not know the contract was signed by ORA," said Christine Clair, a signed petitioner and the groups legal representation.

The city, represented by Ryan Braithwaite, also indicated that they would be arguing that the petition was the improper step to halt the project and that its arguments were not factual.

The petitioners indicated that they would be using an independent environmental study done by a UW-Madison professor in its argument, which cites the building of trails would cause irreparable harm to the bluff.

This ongoing battle over the trail project started earlier in the year, when residents who lived at the base of the bluff reported that they feared it would cause environmental damage to the bluff, put their homes at risk of landslide or erosion, and an increase in traffic in their neighborhood.