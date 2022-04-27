Democrat Brett Knudsen says he is no longer running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

One Democrat has exited the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, narrowing down what has become a crowded field for the wide open seat.

Brett Knudsen of Holmen announced on Twitter on Monday that he was suspending his campaign due to finances.

"Our struggle for liberation does not end here," Knudsen wrote. "The mutual aid groundwork, political commentary, and worker organization shall remain."

Knudsen did not file a campaign finance report with the latest Federal Election Commission deadline.

He said, "It tears me apart to do this."

Knudsen was running against four other Democrats in the upcoming August primary.

Democrats remaining in the race include state Sen. Brad Pfaff, former CIA agent Deb McGrath, Eau Claire business woman Rebecca Cooke and La Crosse Common Council member Mark Neumann.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.