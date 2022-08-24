Democrat Pfaff: GOP opponent too extreme for office; Van Orden calls press event a 'stunt'

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Democratic nominee running in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District set his tone for the campaign on Wednesday by describing his Republican opponent as too extreme to hold office.

Outside the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said that Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, was unqualified to represent the district in Congress, in part because of an incident over a Pride Month display that occurred at the library last summer.

"It demonstrates he doesn't have the temperament, the judgment or the character to serve in Congress," said Pfaff, who was joined by Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, WI-02, for the event.

Through a spokesperson, Van Orden called the press event a "stunt."

"I fully support equality for all Americans and have demonstrated this through decades of protecting our nation as a Navy SEAL but unlike Brad Pfaff, I do not support biological males competing in sports against biological females," Van Orden said.

"Today's stunt is an attempt to distract from Biden and Pfaff's radical agenda that is taking money out of your pockets and making it harder for families to get by," he said.

Last summer, the Tribune first reported that Van Orden complained about the library's Pride Month children's display in June 2021, causing a then 17-year-old library page to feel threatened and intimidated.

During the incident, Van Orden obtained a library card and checked out all but one book, emptying the display for about a week.

Pfaff said this incident was an example of extreme behavior from Van Orden that made him unfit for office.

"As a parent, I found Derrick Van Orden's behavior here at this public library reprehensible. And as a candidate for Congress, I find his behavior disqualifying," Pfaff said.

For this story, library staff declined to comment on the impact the incident with Van Orden last summer has had.

Library staff also did not know about Pfaff's and Pocan's Wednesday press conference beforehand, which took place on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Pfaff said he visited the library about a month ago, but not about the incident.

Pocan's visit to the 3rd District comes as the longtime politician has been seen engaging with Van Orden frequently online, often in a more direct manner than Pfaff does.

In an Aug. 13 Tweet, Pocan calls on Van Orden to denounce the extremist group the Proud Boys, saying don't be a "chicken" by using a chicken emoji.

On Wednesday, Pocan compared Van Orden to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, some of the most right-wing Republicans in Congress.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene would look like a moderate compared to him," Pocan said. He said Van Orden's checking out nearly all of the books from the Pride display made Greene "look like a nun."

Van Orden has also faced criticism for being in D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though he denies he was at the Capitol during the attack. He is also currently on probation for trying to bring a loaded handgun on an airplane, and he was among a number of Republicans who doubted an Ohio girl's claims she was raped and unable to get an abortion — all additional incidents that both Pfaff and Pocan said made Van Orden unfit for office.

"I just find him to be incredibly out of touch with what it takes to be a member of Congress, and that's a very dangerous combination," Pocan said.

Pocan said he's interested in the 3rd District race and stumping with Pfaff because he wants to maintain bipartisanship in Congress. He said he worries about Van Orden's behavior if he were elected, especially as a gay man himself.

"I have always worked across the aisle," Pocan said. "We all have to be able to work together to advocate on behalf of Wisconsin, and Derrick Van Orden would destroy that relationship."