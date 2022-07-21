Democrats running for 3rd District use debate to stand out in the home stretch to the primary

With just a little under three weeks until Wisconsin's Aug. 9 primary, the four Democrats running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District are trying to stand out in the crowded race.

The candidates — Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska, former CIA officer Deb McGrath of Menomonie, small business owner Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire, and La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann of La Crosse — met on the debate stage on Wednesday.

The debate was held at UW-La Crosse with an in-person audience, and it was moderated by professor Anthony Chergosky with a media panel.

The candidates have met a handful of times throughout their campaigns, and as election day grows closer, they largely stuck to the issues during Wednesday's debate, which was relatively calm.

Unlike the last time the Democrats met at UWL for a debate, they scarcely mentioned Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden. But they didn't talk much about each other either, relying mainly on their individual platforms to create daylight between one another.

Both Pfaff and McGrath marketed themselves with their experience. Pfaff has served in the Wisconsin state Senate since 2020, and he's worked in politics and policy for decades. He is also the candidate who has been endorsed by outgoing Rep. Ron Kind, who Pfaff also previously worked for.

Pfaff often talked about the work he can do both in Congress and the state Senate, and he said his previous successful campaign against a Republican was evidence he could do it again in November.

McGrath is has served over 25 years in the Army, at the State Department, and in the CIA. She said this work is experience with putting the country over politics, saying she could translate into representing and unifying the district.

Her father, Al Baldus, also previously represented the 3rd District from 1975-1981.

Cooke has tried to distance herself from the idea of a "career politician," and instead said she is a grassroots, working class candidate.

She runs a nonprofit, the Red Letter Grant, and a small business, Red's Mercantile, and she said she best represents the people in the district because she's one of them.

"I'm our best shot at keeping our seat blue," she said.

Neumann has coined himself as the progressive voice in the race. The former pediatrician said his maturity, compassion and competence makes him stand out.

He doesn't draw on his experience on city council often, and instead breaks down issues in calm ways and points to the experiences he had in the medical field most often. He said friends cautioned him that he was too nice and honest to be a politician before entering the race.

"That's kind of strange to me that those two qualities would be things that they would warn me against," he said.

All of the candidates highlighted the importance the race in the 3rd District holds. It's been identified as a battleground race, a deciding factor in which party will control the House after the midterms.

Abortion

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, all of the candidates called for codifying abortion rights at the federal level.

McGrath, who is the only mom in the race, touched on the impact of choosing to have children. She said while in the Army, she was stripped of her command and advised to resign because of an unplanned pregnancy.

"Having a child is a lifelong commitment. It is a life-changing decision and it should be made by a person with their family and with their doctor," McGrath said.

She said that the overturning of federal abortion rights may also have a ripple effect on other rights, such as same sex marriage and other privacy laws. Neumann also said the ruling was about bodily autonomy in general.

Cooke didn't mince words when describing the impact the change in federal abortion rights would have.

"Republicans are calling for government-mandated pregnancies," she said.

Gun control

On guns, Neumann highlighted the rise in gun violence in the country as a public health issue, similar to car crashes and infectious diseases. He called for limitations on magazines and a ban on assault weapons, specifically.

McGrath drew on her training and experience with weapons in the military.

She specifically said it was critical to alert people when a gun incident is occurring. This comes after last week, when McGrath criticized outgoing Rep. Kind for being the only Democrat in the House to vote against the Active Shooter Alert Act, which would set up a national alert system for shootings.

At a recent meeting with a labor union, Cooke said she was asked whether she wanted to take away guns from constituents.

"No, I'm not going to take away your guns, but I want everyone to be as responsible of a gun owner as you are," Cooke said, acknowledging the history of guns and hunting in Wisconsin but saying she thinks gun reform policies are areas where common ground can be found.

Both Cooke and Pfaff said they supported stronger background checks, and red flag laws that can remove weapons from individuals that may present a danger to others or themselves.

They both also supported ending what is known as the Charleston "Loophole," which under federal law, allows for the sale of a gun to go through before some background checks — and often ones that would prevent the sale of the gun — are completed.

PFAS

Western Wisconsin is one of the many communities faced with drinking water that has been contaminated with PFAS, a group of toxic "forever" chemicals. For the candidates, the main theme on addressing this crisis was setting a federal standard.

Standards have been among the top asks from communities battling PFAS, including from officials on nearby French Island. Currently, states have been left to create their own standards for allowable amounts of PFAS in groundwater and drinking water.

"We cannot have this hodgepodge situation we have right now that Minnesota has an acceptable standard that Wisconsin doesn't. That is not fair, that is not right," Pfaff said.

He said that the federal government can also help by providing the tools that homeowners and communities need to combat PFAS contaminations, like funding for infrastructure.

McGrath described a widespread federal approach, saying it should go beyond just the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that is working on the issue. She called it a "federal issue" that needed a federal response.

Neumann pushed for more information on the health impacts from PFAS, and Cooke said that a bill like Wisconsin's Clear Act should be introduced on the federal level, which creates stricter standards and provides funding for testing and mitigation.

Supply chain and inflation

As a small business owner, Cooke said she's facing the supply chain issues being felt around the country firsthand. She said that more products should be made in America and that corporations should be held accountable to prevent rising costs.

McGrath said the issue is particularly harmful in Wisconsin because of its agriculture industry. For solutions, she said partnerships need to be improved to make sure products make it from place to place, and that there should be more investment in infrastructure to support the transportation of goods.

Pfaff's solutions included rebuilding the manufacturing sector in western Wisconsin, and reinvigorating the workforce. He also supported infrastructure investments.

For Neumann, he saw an issue with current consumerism trends, saying it wasn't built to withstand stressful events such as the pandemic, but he said he didn't know what the right solution was.

Child care and education

The candidates all agreed that more investments needed to be made in child care and education.

Both Pfaff and McGrath said that child care needed to be made more affordable, calling to use the child tax credit to do this. They both said that incentivizing small businesses and child care workers was important, too.

Cooke said the federal government should be funding ideas and solutions that local communities are developing on their own.

"The solution to our child care shortage is not one-size-fits-all for every community," she said.

When it comes to supporting teachers, the candidates agreed one way the federal government could help was by helping them pay back their student loans or tuition.

McGrath said she does not support school vouchers and called for more funding in public schools. Cooke called for supporting teachers' unions.

Rural-urban divide and bipartisanship

The candidates are all running in a district that is often painted purple — a mix of rural and urban communities that has shifted its political leaning over the years.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will ultimately have to work to bridge the rural-urban divide and an increasing politically divided district.

All of the candidates agreed that the rural communities in the district often feel disconnected, and all of them said they had the background to unite groups from both sides of the aisle.

To fill this gap, Cooke said she would have offices throughout the district, and that if elected, her chief of staff would be based in the district.

When asked what the candidates would say to Republican voters to convince them they're a better choice than Van Orden, Neumann said, "Well, that's kind of easy. It's not a high bar."

He said his approach is to go "straight to the voters," and appeal to them by saying they share the same core beliefs of freedom and fairness.

Pfaff said he would continue the history of having moderate representatives in the district, and he would draw on his rural roots and prioritize connecting with both sides.

"I've done my best to reach across the aisle in Madison," he said. "I will continue to find common ground because now more than ever we need to find common ground in order to move our state and our nation forward."

Cooke called Van Orden a member of the "radical right," and said that she appeals to more moderate Republicans that are in the district. She said she's made connections and gained their support by traveling to the "deep red" parts of the state.

"They know I'm not going to agree with them on everything and they're not going to agree with me on everything, but they know at the end of the day that I'm going to do the right thing," she said.

McGrath said her demeanor set her apart and would aid her in advocating for 3rd District constituents while in D.C.

"I grew up in a small town here in Wisconsin. And the beauty of that is that there was calm, not chaos. And that's what people want to return to. That's what they want in a leader," she said, saying voters want a "steady" but "bold" leader.