Dems running for WI-3 call for legislative action in response to SCOTUS draft, GOP calls out leak

After a leaked draft of a majority opinion showed the Supreme Court of the United States intends to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade, local politicians are reacting.

First reported on by Politico late Monday night, the decision by the court would ultimately strip the federal protections for abortion, leaving it in the hands of states to decide if abortion should be legal or not.

Wisconsin is one of eight "trigger" states with existing bans on abortion that have been null and void with the federal protection in place since the 1970s. But if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, the state's 19th century law that made abortion a felony offense would be put back into place automatically. The law makes exceptions for instances where the mother's life is in danger, but not for things such as rape or incest.

Democrats are calling for immediate action to try and enshrine the powers of Roe v. Wade through legislation, both at state and federal levels.

The news also launches abortion to the top of the issues list for the upcoming midterm elections, including in the closely watched race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Democratic candidate and state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska called on Gov. Tony Evers to call a special legislative session to take on the issue.

"We need to do everything we can to make sure women in Wisconsin have uninterrupted access to reproductive health care. This will be a tough fight, but one step we can take right now is for the Governor to call a special legislative session and fight like hell to protect a woman's right to choose," Pfaff said in a statement.

Pfaff tweeted that if elected to Congress, he would "not rest until we codify Roe as federal law."

Fellow Democratic congressional candidate and La Crosse Common Council member Mark Neumann similarly called for federal legislation to protect abortion rights. "We can no longer depend only on the Supreme Court to protect reproductive healthcare freedom," Neumann said in a tweet.

"I am deeply saddened by this report. Overturning Roe is an atrocious attack on our fundamental rights. Let me be clear: I will always fight to defend and protect our reproductive rights," Deb McGrath tweeted, a former CIA agent and Democratic candidate.

In a second tweet, McGrath said she was "disappointed, furious and horrified" of the possibility that abortion could become illegal.

"We need legislators who will stand up for women's reproductive rights. If this opinion holds, an archaic Wisconsin law effectively banning all abortions will go into effect. Women across our state will lose access to fundamental healthcare," she said. "We are in a crisis."

In a tweet, Democratic candidate Rebecca Cooke said that while the court's opinion is a draft and not final, it is a "dangerous turn to control women's health freedoms. "Abortion is still legal in Wisconsin, but we have work to do. It's never been more important to elect pro-choice candidates. With you in this fight," she said, tagging Planned Parenthood.

Sitting Democrat Rep. Ron Kind, who is retiring after this term, said in a statement that there are larger implications to the court's decision.

"This ruling would also potentially jeopardize many individual privacy protections against government intrusion in our personal lives that were strengthened by or stem from Roe and later rulings based upon Roe, like the right to get married, use contraception, decide how to educate our children and more," Kind said.

He said, "Deeply personal health decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor — not the government."

Republicans have shifted the focus on the fact that the document was leaked, an unprecedented breach of the court's documents.

"I respect the Supreme Court's decision making process and the leaking of this draft ruling jeopardizes that process. This is a clear attempt by the left to interject politics by bullying the Court and it is unacceptable on every level and a direct assault on our democracy," Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien said in a statement.

"It needs to be thoroughly investigated so that we can protect the rule of law and the sanctity of the Court's deliberations," he said.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts announced there would be an investigation into the leak.

This is story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to include new comments from Rep. Ron Kind.

