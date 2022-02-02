Derrick Van Orden raises more than $2.6 million in 2021 for congressional race

The leading Republican candidate in one of the most-watched congressional races of the 2022 midterms raised more in the last year than during his previous run for office.

Derrick Van Orden, a Republican and former Navy SEAL who resides in Prairie du Chien, raised more than $2.6 million in 2021 for his run for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, according to his campaign and Federal Election Commission filings.

In Van Orden's 2020 campaign, where he was narrowly beat by longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, Van Orden raised just under $2 million in total.

"Our grassroots movement has shown that freedom loving conservatives in Wisconsin and around the nation are united and fired up to fire Pelosi," Van Orden said in a statement issued Tuesday.

His campaign stated that Van Orden is the "number one Republican challenger in the country for the year 2021."

Van Orden raised just over $830,955 in the fourth quarter, his strongest since announcing his campaign last April.

He has been campaigning for about six months longer than other candidates, and his fourth quarter sum is more than the four leading Democratic candidates combined.

Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, who announced his run for Congress just four days into the latest filing period, has raised about $353,629 in total and has spent about $66,827. His campaign has $286,802 in cash on-hand.

The other Democratic candidates in the race trail sightly behind Pfaff. Former CIA officer Deb McGrath raised a total of $233,893 after announcing her campaign in November, and Eau Claire business woman Rebecca Cooke raised $158,403 since launching her run in October.

La Crosse Common Council member Mark Neumann launched his campaign just last month, but reported using $1,000 of his own funds in 2021 to start his campaign. No other candidates had filing data available with the FEC as of Wednesday.

Where each candidate's money is coming from varies, too.

Van Orden is proving to be well-funded by his party. In 2021, he received $185,100 from political party committees, other candidates and political action committees (PAC).

He specifically received $5,000 from former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC in December. Several local Wisconsin Republican Parties also contributed to his campaign and he received $5,000 from the Republican Party of Bexar County in San Antonio, Texas. He's also received a number of contributions from fellow campaigns around the country.

None of the Democratic candidates with financial reports listed contributions from political parties, but several did receive money from PACs or fellow campaigns.

Pfaff specifically received $4,000 from the Kind for Congress Committee, which previously supported Rep. Kind in his re-election campaigns. Kind announced his retirement last year and has endorsed Pfaff as his replacement. Pfaff previously worked for the congressman.

McGrath has funneled about $7,800 of her own money into her campaign, according to the filings, and $5,400 from political committees.

According to the records, Van Orden refunded $51,473 to several individuals who had contributed to his campaign.

A record amount of money saturated the 2020 race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, and these latest filings indicate a similar spending match is in store for this next battle.

The district has been flagged as a key battleground seat for Republicans to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and several other key races, including current Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's seat and the gubernatorial race will only help amplify it.

A primary is set for Aug. 9 and the general election on Nov. 8.

