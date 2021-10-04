Developer withdraws plans for King Street housing project after months of back and forth

The developer behind plans for a housing project at the corner of King and 11th streets has withdrawn his proposal after months of pushback from neighbors and back and forth with officials.

The City Plan Commission reviewed the withdrawal at its Monday meeting, and voted unanimously to not adopt the proposal because of it. Commissioners did not discuss the plan.

In June, Kevin Biondo first brought plans for a 16-unit apartment building to the Plan Commission, but the project received pushback from neighbors and some officials, largely because of concerns over density in a family-oriented neighborhood, and the committee issued its first vote against the project.

The La Crosse Common Council later saved the project for another round of votes, referring it for two months in an attempt to find a compromise between the developers and neighbors.

It was later referred two additional times as discussions fizzled out, and its latest referral, granted in September, was to allow Biondo to draft plans for a smaller four-unit project, an idea submitted at the eleventh hour, but the developer has now waved the white flag on the project.

At that time, the La Crosse Planning Department reversed its recommendation on the project, no longer giving the project its support, which some officials questioned.

"While I believe my project would have been an asset to the neighborhood and provided the city with needed high quality, affordable housing, I am no longer optimistic that my petition for rezoning has the ability to gather the needed support to be approved," Biondo wrote in his letter.

Biondo said a combination of factors played into his decision, including that the La Crosse Planning Department reversed its support for the project. He also said the neighborhood group and a council member prefered a different developer for the site.

"When combining the above factors, I have realized that regardless of the quality of the project or concessions made, it is clearly not preferred," Biondo said.

Biondo originally intended the project to appeal to young adults and middle-income renters in the area, a hole in housing that has been often identified.

Another proposal for the vacant lot, which previously held a house until demolished in 2015, has yet to go before any city bodies.

Biondo's proposal will head to the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday night, and the La Crosse Common Council next week for its final vote, where it's likely officials will uphold the Plan Commission's recommendation to not adopt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.