Diocese of La Crosse lifts mask, social distancing requirements for parishes

During communion, there is no longer a requirement to receive by hand, and it is now only strongly "encouraged," though communion remains strictly limited to bread for parishioners.

The receiving of the gifts and after mass activities are also again warranted, and choirs, accompanists and cantors are also allowed again.

Some things will remain for now, though. Signing of the peace is still being omitted from mass, and collection baskets are still encouraged to be set at the entrance of the church rather than being passed around. Hand sanitizer is still being provided and those who feel sick are still being advised not to attend mass, and there was no clear indication that the obligation to attend mass each week has been restored.

This latest guidance comes almost a year after the last set of guidelines from the Diocese, handed out last July, though not all parishes in the Diocese followed the protocols, as the Tribune reported.

The Diocese also issued several updates on masks over the last year, re-emphasizing its requirement for them even after the Wisconsin State Supreme Court struck down the statewide mandate.

