DNR tells city of La Crosse to continue its PFAS investigation, lengthy remediation expected

As of June 15, the DNR said, there are now 538 total wells on the island that have some level of PFAS in them. 139 of those wells have levels above the state's recommendations of 20 parts per trillion, or about the size of an eye drop, and 26 are above the hazard index of 1.0, which is a calculation to determine the health risk.

The city's investigation will be "iterative," the DNR said, meaning each phase of it will build on to the next, making an end date uncertain. It will not be completed, however, until "the full degree and extent of contamination" is determined.

"We won't know when it will be complete until the information gathered from each step of the process indicates that the extent of contamination has been defined and all potential risks have been assessed," the DNR said.

The city's original investigation site for PFAS is confined to a few blocks southeast of the airport, though new sampling has shown contamination all over the island's four square miles.

The city of La Crosse is required to investigate the contamination associated with the La Crosse Regional Airport, the DNR confirmed, though it is required to investigate to the "full extent of contamination," as required by a state law, which could extend the boundaries as necessary.