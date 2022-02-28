DOR Sec. Barca promotes 'good news' on economy at LADCO 50th annual meeting

Celebrating over half a century in operation, the La Crosse Area Development Corporation hosted its 50th annual meeting on Monday, where Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca shared what he called "good news" about the state's economic recovery.

"At least in Wisconsin, we have only good news to share," Barca, the group's keynote speaker, said to a group of about 120 business and community leaders at the La Crosse Center. Both he and the DOR's chief economist described that the state's economy was recovering and expanding, including in La Crosse.

The state's financial health is in "the strongest position we've been in in half a century," Barca said.

He specifically touted the state's unemployment rate, which at 2.8% is at a historic low, and said that things such as tax relief and stimulus throughout the pandemic has helped the economy survive it.

The economy is also expanding, officials said, and sectors such as manufacturing are growing and the state has more daycare slots now than it did before the pandemic.

Not all areas are bouncing back quickly, and according to chief economist John Koskinen, the service industry — specifically leisure, hospitality, healthcare and local government — is lagging behind in recovery, while manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and construction are largely back to regular operations or exceeding previous levels.

There are also currently more job openings in the state than there are people to fill them.

"Basically, if you want a job and can apply for a job, once you go through the process you can probably find one," Koskinen said.

The La Crosse region's labor force has been specifically growing since mid-last year.

"Your unemployment rate at this point is at a record low, about 1.5%, which is way below the U.S. and Wisconsin average," Koskinen said. "The number of people unemployed in La Crosse County hit 1,000 — an all-time low — as of November."

In addition, Koskinen said the region has "been very successful in adding the number of businesses operating in La Crosse County. After a rough 2014 you've had very consistent growth. I would love to say that 2021 was a record, but you had such a good 2019 that you couldn't quite pass it yet."

The group of attendees on Monday included local, regional and state elected officials as well as business leaders from around the region, marking the growth that has happened within LADCO itself.

"50 years is kind of a big deal," said LADCO executive director and former mayor Tim Kabat. "Whether you're talking an organization like LADCO or marriage, or being 50-years-old or being a company that's been around that long. I think anytime you reach that milestone it's worth taking maybe a pause and having a recognition like we are going to today."

Kabat highlighted that LADCO started and continues to lean on community support, highlighting its origins as a group of business and local elected leaders coming together on what started out as support for manufacturing but has grown into a larger mission.

"That coming together and people wanting to spend their time and many days volunteering to make their community a better place, I think that is a phenomenal thing," Kabat said. "We look forward to the next 50 years really trying to work with all of you, our members and partners, to make La Crosse and keep La Crosse a special place."

Barca congratulated the group on the milestone, saying it was "incredibly significant."

"It's hard to have any organization stick around for a half century, but to not only stick around and thrive as you have is just truly remarkable," he said, calling LADCO a "strong" organization.

The newly renovated La Crosse Center was a testament to the region's success, Barca said to the group, which gathered in the new Riverside Ballroom which adjoins a panoramic view of the Mississippi River.

"What a compliment to La Crosse is to see this incredible structure and stand across the road, almost touch the shores of the Mississippi River," Barca said. "It's just absolutely remarkable. It's truly a great time to be here."

Before his remarks, Barca asked for a moment of silence for Ukraine as it continues to resist against Russia's attack. Barca said through his international business experience he has worked on projects in Ukraine and called it a "remarkable" country.

"It just breaks my heart to see war breaking out anywhere in 2022, especially given the kind of aggression that Russia is showing," Barca said, joining many officials in calling the attack "unprovoked."

