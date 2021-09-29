 Skip to main content
Downtown traffic signal replacement continues Monday

Traffic Light Upgrades

A project to replace traffic signals in downtown La Crosse will continue on Monday, Oct. 4, the city said Wednesday.

Signal cabinets are expected to be replaced one intersection at a time downtown, and temporary stop signs will be in place during the work.

Along Third and Fourth streets, the intersections of State and Main streets will be impacted, as well as the Fourth and Jay intersection. In addition, the intersections of Seventh, State and Main streets will be affected.

The city is advising the public to travel with caution through the area while the work is done.

The project is now expected to be completed by Oct. 22.

