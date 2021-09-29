Downtown traffic signal replacement continues Monday

A project to replace traffic signals in downtown La Crosse will continue on Monday, Oct. 4, the city said Wednesday.

Signal cabinets are expected to be replaced one intersection at a time downtown, and temporary stop signs will be in place during the work.

Along Third and Fourth streets, the intersections of State and Main streets will be impacted, as well as the Fourth and Jay intersection. In addition, the intersections of Seventh, State and Main streets will be affected.

The city is advising the public to travel with caution through the area while the work is done.

The project is now expected to be completed by Oct. 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.