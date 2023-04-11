Local leaders and community members gathered to speak to Democratic members of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee about budget items that are important to the community Monday.

Top issues for La Crosse folks who attended were public education funding, expansion of Medicare, childcare and of course, the second phase of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Prairie SpringsScience Center.

The listening session was hosted by Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, in conjunction with three Democratic members of the Joint Finance Committee: Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha.

The Joint Committee on Finance is the next legislative committee that will have input on Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 biennium budget. The committee will likely begin to debate budget items at the end of this month.

The finance committee has hosted formal listening sessions around the state -- but the nearest to La Crosse was in Eau Claire or Wisconsin Dells.

Billings said it was important to have a local session for those who can’t get to the sessions that are farther away.

“It was really important to me to have Joint Finance Committee members here in La Crosse, listening to western Wisconsin folks and our needs in this part of the state,” Billings said.

The listening session was held as a series of roundtable discussions between the legislators and the people, as opposed to having community members testify before the legislators.

Billings said this way is more “interactive” and “organic.”

Top issues

Phase II for the Prairie Springs Science Center was a top issue for many who attended the listening session. Last month, Republicans on the building commission voted down all items in the governor’s capital building budget – which includes all UW System projects.

Goyke said UW System buildings are an important priority for Democrats, especially with the nearly $7 billion state surplus. Goyke said it’s a priority of the governor’s to use the surplus on one-time spending needs.

Across the state, as well as in La Crosse, childcare has become less affordable and harder to access. Many would like to see more state support.

Evers’ budget includes allocating more than $300 million for the Child Care Counts program, which provides financial support for childcare providers. Roys said if that funding doesn’t pass, the state could see the closure of 25% of such providers.

Roys said expanding and supporting childcare is not just a workforce issue.

“Employers understand how important childcare is, but it’s also a gender equity issue,” Roys said. “As someone who wants women to have equal opportunities to succeed, childcare is really important for that.”

Funding for public education is another key issue for people in La Crosse. Evers’ budget proposed $2.6 billion for K-12 schools — the largest increase in funding for K-12 schools in state history.

Roys is hopeful her Republican colleagues will support the budget items for public education, as more people are realizing the funding crisis public schools have been put into due to a lack of underfunding by the state.

“One thing I think is really important for people to understand contextually about this budget is over the last several decades, Republicans have ratcheted down their aid for all of our heart institutions, like UW schools, local government, K-12,” Roys continued. “And at the same time they have ratcheted up their control.”

The residents who participated in the listening session said they want to see Medicaid expanded. Part of Evers’ budget includes expanding Medicaid to 89,700 additional people in Wisconsin through increased reimbursement rates for hospital services, outpatient treatment and expanding Medicaid benefits to include doula services and community health workers.

Roys said this would enable the state to hire more than 10,000 new health care workers, which is “critically important” as Wisconsin hospitals compete among other states for staff.

“It's about making sure that rural hospitals can stay in business,” Roys said. “It's about making sure that we can actually afford to keep health care providers here instead of just exporting them to other states.”