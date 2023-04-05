Voters approved the $60 million budget referendum proposed by the La Crosse School District in Tuesday's spring election.
With all precincts reporting, 12,251 voters or 65%, supported the referendum and 6,737, or 35% were against.
The fifth consecutive operating referendum for the district will levy $60 million in property taxes over six years to support the district's operating budget.
“We are proud of the community's support for this important measure and grateful for the trust the voters have placed in us,” said Aaron Engel, district superintendent, in a statement. “The successful passage of the referendum is a testament to the community's commitment to public education and their belief in the future of our students."
La Crosse School District operating referendum
|.
|Total
|Vote%
|Yes
|12,251
|64.52%
|No
|6,737
|35.48%
|Total votes cast
|18,988
|100%
|Precincts reporting
|33 of 33
Since 2004, the La Crosse School District has used referenda to support its budget and address what local school leaders say is a lack of state funding for public schools.
School districts across the state have been turning to referendum to fund budgets. Last year, there were over 160, the highest number in 21 years.
Referendum funds are planned to be used for student programming, teacher salaries and building maintenance, according to the school district.
"We look forward to continuing to work together with the community to ensure our students receive the best possible education and are prepared for success in all their future endeavors,” Engel said.
Referendum tax impact
To fund the referendum, a $200,000 homeowner would pay $1,996 in property taxes spread out over the six years.
For the first year of the referendum, the district publicized that its total mill rate will increase $0.29 to $7.98 per $1,000 of assessed value or an additional $58 on a typical $200,000 home.
The district plans to defer a $4.5 million payment on existing debt to a future year, leaving the total levy increase for 2024 at $1.75 million.
Excluding the deferment, which will need to be paid in a later year the district has not determined, $1.04 of the projected $7.98 mill rate would pay for the referendum in the first year.
Residents with the average area home of $200,000 would contribute an additional $208 of property taxes for the referendum’s first year cost of $6.25 million.
For the remaining five years of the referendum — each year collecting $10.75 million — property owners would contribute $1.79 for every $1,000 of assessed value, or about $358 of property taxes annually on a $200,000 home.
As recently as 2019-20, the district's total mill rate was $11.02 per $1,000 of assessed value, which declined to $9.98 for 2020-21 and 2021-22, and fell further to $7.69 for 2022-23. Next year, the school district's portion of the mill rate will be $7.98, and it is expected to increase in the following years.
Editor's note: This article was updated April 5 to include comments from Superintendent Aaron Engel.
