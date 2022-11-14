 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canvass leaves La Crosse County Sheriff race unchanged

Democrat John Siegel has kept his lead for in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.

Monday's vote canvass by the La Crosse County Clerk leaves Siegel with a 27,373-27,198 lead with 70 write-ins. The numbers are virtually unchanged from the election-night count. Both candidates picked up one vote.

Siegel is ahead by .32 percentage points. State law allows Leinfelder to ask for a recount, but he needed to the margin to fall below .25 for the recount to be conducted at county expense. Candidates can ask for a recount if the margin is between .25 and 1 percent if they're willing to pay the cost.

La Crosse County hasn't had a recount since the 2016 state Senate race. County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that recount cost $15,000. She anticipates a recount this year would cost more due to rising labor costs.

The clerk's office could be facing a second recount. In the statewide race for Secretary of State, Democrat Douglas La Follette holds .3 percentage point lead over Republican Amy Loudenbeck.

The Loudenbeck campaign issued a statement last week saying the campaign will keep its option opens until the all 72 counties complete their canvass.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks after winning a second term in his race against Republican challenger Tim Michels.
+1 
John Siegel

Siegel
+1 
Fritz Leinfelder

Leinfelder

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

