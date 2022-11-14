Canvass leaves La Crosse County Sheriff race unchanged

Democrat John Siegel has kept his lead for in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.
Monday's vote canvass by the La Crosse County Clerk leaves Siegel with a 27,373-27,198 lead with 70 write-ins. The numbers are virtually unchanged from the election-night count. Both candidates picked up one vote.
Siegel is ahead by .32 percentage points. State law allows Leinfelder to ask for a recount, but he needed to the margin to fall below .25 for the recount to be conducted at county expense. Candidates can ask for a recount if the margin is between .25 and 1 percent if they're willing to pay the cost.
La Crosse County hasn't had a recount since the 2016 state Senate race. County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that recount cost $15,000. She anticipates a recount this year would cost more due to rising labor costs.
The clerk's office could be facing a second recount. In the statewide race for Secretary of State, Democrat Douglas La Follette holds .3 percentage point lead over Republican Amy Loudenbeck.
The Loudenbeck campaign issued a statement last week saying the campaign will keep its option opens until the all 72 counties complete their canvass.
