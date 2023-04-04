With all precincts reporting, Tamra Dickinson was elected to serve District 1 and Erin Goggin for District 2 on the La Crosse Common Council.

Incumbents Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Jenasea Hameister and Chris Kahlow were all reelected to their positions on the council. Only six of the 12 seats on the council are up for election at one time.

With all precincts in, Dickinson received 516, or 55% of votes cast to Zach Harter's 427, or 45% of the votes cast.

City of La Crosse Council Member District 1 . Total Vote% Tamra Dickinson 516 54.55% Zach Harter 427 45.14% Write-ins 3 0.32% Total votes cast 946 100% Precincts reporting 2 of 2

The open race in District 1 came due to the retirement of longtime councilmember Andrea Richmond.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to vote," Dickinson said. "I am excited to represent my district."

In District 2, Scott Neimeister announced he wouldn’t seek reelection and ran for a position on the La Crosse Board of Education this spring.

With all precincts in, Erin Goggin received 508, or 68% of votes cast to Michael Davis' 227, or 31% of the votes cast.

"I am thrilled that the taxpayers in District 2 elected me to represent them on City Council," Goggin said. "I look forward to learning more about city issues and communicating with District 2 about them."

The new councilmembers will be sworn in and begin their new positions on April 18.

Editor's note: This article was updated April 5 to include comments from the candidates.