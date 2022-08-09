 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final results: Aug. 9 partisan primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

Tuesday's partisan primary narrowed down the field in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff beat out three Democrats, who were vying for the nomination to replace longtime Rep. Ron Kind, who is retiring at the end of this term. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, ran unopposed.

Below are live results as of 8:30 a.m. with all counties reporting results. All results are preliminary until the official canvass.

Democratic primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage 
Rebecca Cooke  19,093 31%
Mark Neumann  6,607 11%
Deb McGrath  11,742 19% 
Brad Pfaff*  23,952 39% 
Write-in  N/A N/A 

Republican primary

Candidate Vote tally Percentage 
Derrick Van Orden  64,561 N/A
Write-in  N/A N/A 
