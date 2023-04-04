Four community members are joining the La Crosse School District’s Board of Education. Deb Suchla, Scott Neumeister, Trevor Sprague and Jeff Jackson were the top vote getters in Tuesday's spring election.

There were no incumbents in the open race, which drew in a large field. Eight candidates were on the ballot for residents of the La Crosse School District, which includes the city, town of Campbell and the town of Shelby.

La Crosse School Board Member (top 4 earn seats) . Total Vote% Deb Suchla 8,720 15.45% Scott Neumeister 8,279 14.67% Trevor Sprague 7,918 14.03% Jeff Jackson 7,524 13.33% Tim Alberts 6,622 11.73% Jerry Wacek 6,479 11.48% Kathi Blanchard 5,607 9.93% Kimberly Krejchik 5,001 8.86% Write-in totals 301 0.53% Total votes cast 56,451 Precincts reporting 33 of 33

With all precincts reporting, Suchla, who served on the council from 2001 to 20018, received the highest percentage of votes at 15.45% or 8,720.

Neumeister, a city council member who did not run for reelection this April, received 14.67% or 8,279.