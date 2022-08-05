GOP candidates in primary for La Crosse County sheriff answer Tribune questions

La Crosse County voters will choose the Republican nominee for sheriff in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary election.

Two Republicans -- Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson -- are on the ballot. John Siegel is unopposed in the Democratic primary and will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Tribune sent the Republican candidates a series of questions. Below are their responses:

Fritz Leinfelder

Education/background: I graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High school and then attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where I studied exercise science to be an educator. I received my Wisconsin Law Enforcement certification from Chippewa Falls Technical college, where I was elected president of my recruit class. After being employed at the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, I attended my DARE instructor certification class in London, Ohio, at the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy. I was valedictorian and named the outstanding student in the 42nd Ohio DARE instructors graduating class. Additionally, I have received numerous law enforcement trainings and certifications throughout my 29-year career.

What motivated you to run for sheriff? I am a lifelong resident of La Crosse and have dedicated over 29 years to the sheriff’s office. I care about our community. When sheriff Jeff Wolf made his retirement announcement, I jumped at the opportunity to run for sheriff. My experience, skill sets and my lifelong connections to the community and businesses have made running for sheriff an easy decision. I am eager to run the Office that means so much to me.

What steps can the sheriff's office take to reduce drug trafficking? My campaign platform focuses on ridding our communities of drug trafficking organizations flooding our streets with heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, so our children feel safe when they go out to play. I have been an active member of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (drug task force), a collaboration of 15 agencies across five counties that serves western Wisconsin in drug investigation and enforcement. I have spent 20 years learning and developing my investigative skills in combating our drug dilemma. I have cultivated several strong relationships with local, state and federal entities that share in the same vision.

I currently work alongside our drug task force investigative coordinator. Together, we acquire intel that focuses on large drug trafficking organizations with the hopes of interrupting their distribution efforts. This task is overwhelming and under allocated as strong cases take an enormous length of time to build. I am also currently on the executive board of directors for the Wisconsin Narcotics Officers association. I was president of the organization in 2011-2012 and will be president again in two years. WNOA is a training organization that provides updated training to officers from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. My duties include presenting training and scheduling trainers to come educate our members in the latest narcotics issues as well as the increasing dangers we are facing in the field of narcotics enforcement.

Interrupting drug trafficking organizations takes focused effort on the shoulders of multiple players across many jurisdictions. The most effective way to become successful is to continue growing partnerships and encouraging communication. La Crosse County hasn’t always been successful in keeping lines of communication open between local law enforcement partners. It is my hope to be able to repair and rebuild those trusted relationships to work as a cohesive unit to tackle our toughest assignments.

Describe your views on traffic safety and enforcement: I believe that the enforcement of our traffic laws is critical to providing and improving safety within our community; consistent enforcement saves lives and reduces accidents. However, enforcement activities alone are simply not enough. Education is essential. Not only am I for enforcing traffic safety laws, but I also want to educate and interact with the the community, so they understand the laws as well.

What kind of training is necessary to prevent racial profiling? My number one vision for my campaign is to provide current and relevant training and education to all levels at the sheriff’s office to ensure all employees and citizens feel safe. Effective communication is key. I want to implement learning strategies to improve communication skills for all staff at the sheriff’s office. I want the community to feel comfortable engaging in simple communication, no matter what the situation entails.

The sheriff’s office provides in-service training to all jail and road employees on a yearly basis. In-service is held the same time each year. I would like to expand upon this mandatory training to provide subsequent training throughout the year, to keep both physical and mental skills sharp. Through education and by implementing small changes, I hope to create long-lasting habits that positively impact employees’ reactions and problem-solving skills.

What is your assessment of how the county jail is managed? I will break down the Mission of the La Crosse County Jail into sub-sections:

1. It is the objective of the La Crosse County Jail to provide a safe, secure, and healthy environment for inmates; staffed by efficient and well-trained jailers. I believe that the jail is effective in ensuring that the incarcerated individuals under its care are safe, secure and living in a healthy environment. I also believe the current front-line correctional officers are among the most caring, empathetic and well-trained individuals working in law enforcement.

2. It is our intent to establish an environment that is respectful of inmates as citizens and human beings. Under the direction of the current sheriff, jail medical staff, jail mental health staff, the program coordinator, and the jail chaplain provide access to a multitude of activities, tools, and programs to advance the social and mental well-being of incarcerated individuals. This is no small task, but it is a necessary one. The learning opportunities within the jail cultivates an individualized exit strategy for everyone if they are willing to work cooperatively with program staff.

Paid staff and volunteers inside the jail are also provided with mandatory training to ensure that incarcerated individuals feel respected and safe.

3. We will work together closely and cooperatively with the elements of the local criminal justice system to establish activities that will make good use of the inmate’s time while in the facility and will benefit the inmates upon their release. I believe that the Jail does an outstanding job providing incarcerated individuals with the tools they need to develop their social and mental well-being. However, I do believe that we have some work to do in order to help incarcerated individual’s advocate for their own place within the local criminal justice system.

I have heard some constructive criticism during my campaign regarding the lack of services and opportunities afforded to incarcerated individuals in advocating for their own legal defense. Attorneys have brought to my attention that it is difficult for them to represent their incarcerated clients, as there are too many barriers by the jail for them to adequately communicate. Along with criticism, I have also been presented with what appears to be simple solutions to overcome a few of the barriers.

As sheriff, I would like to create a Jail Advisory Board, comprised of all the stakeholders within the criminal justice system and members from the community to help explore ideas to help our jail provide communication and other attention to other needs in a more efficient and effective way. This will also give the sheriff’s office the opportunity to educate the community on its pre-existing notions and overcome misinformation.

Change may be hard, but sometimes it is very necessary.

Marte Peterson

Education/background: Patrol captain for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office; associate degree, criminal justice, Western Technical College; SWAT team leader, level 1 and 2,=; Leadership In Police Organization; Command College University Wisconsin Madison (currently enrolled); U.S. Army veteran; Walworth County Sheriff’ Office; business owner (part-time) for over 23 years.

I have been with La Crosse County for 21 years, through my career I have held the following positions: jailer, patrol deputy, DARE officer, patrol supervisor, investigative supervisor, and I am currently the patrol captain. In this position I am responsible for budgeting, scheduling, grant writing, squad maintenance, hiring, oversee the Training Division and many other responsibilities. I am also the team commander for our Emergency Response Team as well as the Honor Guard.

What motivated you to run for sheriff? As I stated, I currently work in an administrative position as the patrol captain. A lot of the responsibilities I have would merge well with the sheriff position. I have been involved with the training department for over half of my career, and I think it is vital to ensure that La Crosse County residents are getting very well trained and professional sheriff's deputies. I want to build good relationships with the citizens of La Crosse County and have an open-door policy with the staff as well members of the community. I have been very happy working at the sheriff’s office and am motivated to make it an even better workplace than it is now.

What steps can the sheriff's office take to reduce drug trafficking? To start with, a pro-active approach. This can start with school programs to educate kids on the negative aspects of drugs. This should also be an educational tool for parents as well so they are aware of the dangers of drugs and help them have the conversations with their children.

We also need to make sure resources are allocated into K-9 programs and officer training to make sure training is up to date and the officers have the knowledge and skills to get the drugs off the street.

There needs to be appropriate penalties in place to ensure the habitual offenders are not easily back on the streets.

Describe your views on traffic safety and enforcement: The current year-to-date car crash fatalities in the State is 276, in 2021 the TOTAL for the year was 259. Traffic enforcement is vital for public safety. I also understand that everyone has a bad day and may not be paying attention to their speed. Depending on the nature of the offense, sometimes maybe just being stopped and having a conversation may be enough to correct the issue. Citations do not need to be written every time.

What kind of training is necessary to prevent racial profiling? The sheriff’s office has trainers in racial bias. We also have a variety of trainings at our annual in-service that cover a wide variety of areas, these include: fair and impartial policing, gender bias, de-escalation, gender response, partnering with “The Good Fight” organization, and a variety of mental illness and addiction trainings.